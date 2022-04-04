Submit Release
Containerized Hydrogen Electrolyzer contributes to “Green Hydrogen”

STOUGHTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At present, global climate change has significant impacts on the transformation of international energy structures. Low carbon emission energy has been paid more and more attention to and is being used to achieve the goal of carbon neutral. Green hydrogen, by definition, refers to hydrogen obtained by decomposing water by using renewable energy, in the process, it only produces water, which realizes zero carbon dioxide emissions from the source, and is a pure green renewable energy.

In order to adapt to the development of the energy era, Angstrom Group, as a leading enterprise in the field of industrial energy technology, is actively engaged in hydrogen technology R&D and equipment production. Angstrom’s 2.5MW Containerized single-stack Hydrogen Production System is the product completed in this environment. This system adopts advanced water electrolysis hydrogen production patented technology with a total footprint of only occupying 2 of 40ft containers (1 40ft and 2 20ft). It can be modularized to 10MW/100MW or larger module scales. Hydrogen purity can reach 99.99% with 3.9-4.5 kWh/1 Nm3 energy consumption, which is 20% lower than the traditional hydrogen production equipment. Construction installation only takes 2-3 weeks, which is 80% less than the traditional hydrogen plant.

The successful development and production of the system is the result of the combination of the US leading both the technological progress and industrial development trend; it is also a breakthrough in promoting the development of the global hydrogen energy industry.

