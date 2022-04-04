Blockchain in Genomics Market Analysis, Applications, Overview, Size, Growth, Trends, Demand, and Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Blockchain in Genomics Market Size – USD 24.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 65.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Blockchain in Genomics Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Blockchain in Genomics Market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Blockchain in Genomics Market .

The global Blockchain in Genomics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,258.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing demand for data protection for distinctive genomic data, the global blockchain in the genomics market is anticipated to expand exponentially. In addition, increased adoption of genetic information in the medical practice is anticipated to further drive market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Moreover, private entities and venture capitalists' rising funding is anticipated to augment the market growth shortly.

Some major companies in the global market report include SGS S.A., Toxikon, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Pace Analytical Services, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., American Preclinical Services LLC, North American Science Associates, Inc., Sterigenics International LLC, Eurofins, and WuXi AppTec Group, among others.

Blockchain in Genomics Market : Competitive Landscape

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Over the forecast timeline, the utility segment is anticipated to lead the market. It offers a form of digital coupon that can be easily traded in the future for discounted fees or exclusive exposure to a service.

The segment of Business to Business (B2B) is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 66.0%. The company's adoption of blockchain technology's main benefits entail the unparalleled standards of safety, privacy, and productivity it offers.

In the forecast timeframe, the data sharing and monetization segment are projected to dominate the market. Both sellers and buyers are allowed to connect in a monetized way with personal data with Blockchain technology.

In the forecast period, the segment of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology will dominate the market. There are a wide variety of feasible implementations in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, like enabling patients, doctors, insurers, and pharmaceutical firms to access health records.

Global Blockchain in Genomics Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Genomics Market on the basis of service, business model, application, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Utility

Platforms

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Business to Customer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Customer to Business (C2B)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Data Storage & Security

Data Sharing and Monetization

Automated Health Insurance

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Research Institutes

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

