FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, March 30, 2022

AUGUSTA — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced a technological upgrade to the process that insurance companies must follow when helping suspended drivers restore their driving privilege.

“Streamlining the filing process through technology modernization reduces the burden on drivers, their insurance agents, and BMV staff – and just makes sense” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “An online process is already being used in many other states, and this move will improve Maine’s efficiency in processing the necessary filings.”

Without proof of financial responsibility on file, drivers who have served their suspension are not able to have their driver license reinstated. The Form SR-22 (Uniform Financial Responsibility Certificate of Insurance) and Form SR-26 (Uniform Financial Responsibility Notice of Cancellation or Termination) had previously only been able to be submitted by fax to the BMV, creating an unnecessary burden for all parties involved.

BMV partnered with NIC Insurance Filings to offer the electronic filing services. NIC Insurance Filings already offers these services in 23 other states.

“We encourage insurance carriers to enroll in online filings,” said Deputy Secretary of State and head of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Cathie Curtis. “We think they’ll be as excited as we are about this commonsense step forward for efficiency and improved customer service.”

Insurance carriers wishing to enroll in online filings can do so at https://nicinsurancefilings.com/nicif/insuranceCompanySignupPage1. Faxing will remain an option for companies who wish to continue filing in that manner.

Bringing financial responsibility filings online is one of several technology modernization efforts ongoing in the Department of Secretary of State including implementation of Automatic Voter Registration and a new Central Voter Registration system, a digital records preservation system (funding still pending in the Legislature), and electronic options for vehicle liens and titles (still pending in the Legislature).