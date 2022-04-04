Laminated Glass Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2028

Increasing Application in Building and Construction Industry Boosts Laminated Glass Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on “Laminated Glass Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material Type (Polyvinyl Butyral, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate, Ionoplast Polymer, Aliphatic TPU, and Others) and Application (Building and Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Solar Panels, and Others),” the market is projected to reach US$ 32.10 billion by 2028 from US$ 20.76 billion in 2021 it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

The rising awareness about multiple advantages of laminated glass in commercial and industrial applications is adding to its demand. Various benefits of using laminated glass include safety, security, reduced noise pollution, reduced emissions, UV control, weather/natural disasters protection, durability, and design versatility. The strength of a laminated glass can be up to five times than that of an ordinary glass. The main advantage of laminated glass is its robust performance under harsh impact. Under any such circumstance, a laminated glass may break, but its fragments remain firmly attached to the interlayer. It does not shatter like ordinary glass, ensuring safety and reducing the risk of injuries. Hence, there is a high demand for laminated glass due to its shatterproof properties. Another benefit of laminated glass is its ability to provide increased security to a business or property. It is designed to withstand bullets and bomb blasts, using multiple or thick layers of glass and interlayer. It causes noise waves to become disrupted when they travel through the material, helping reduce noise pollution. Due to this, laminated glass is extensively used in high-traffic areas and urban cities with a high level of noise pollution. Moreover, laminated glass blocks 99 % of the UV-light transmission.

Laminated glass also finds significant usage in the automotive industry due to its various advantages, such as resistance to shattering, soundproofing, and high strength. The continued expansion in the automobile industry has boosted the demand for laminated glass. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for customized architectural glass. Photography and digital images have become popular options for adding design elements into the architectural glass, in which laminated glass has the best properties for incorporating such design elements and colors. Various brands, who wish to enhance their appeal in the public, are depending on such glasses a lot, which is driving the laminated glass market considerably.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Laminated Glass Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. It directly affected the production, led to disruptions in supply chain, and subsequently impacted the financial status of firms and the global economy. Similarly, the laminated glass market was facing difficulties due to a shortfall in production and the insufficiency of transportation facilities. Many factories and manufacturers had to suspend or slow down glass production. Restarting factories after being closed or performing suboptimally for an extended period may be exceptionally challenging, especially if the companies aren't operating with full capacity due to health and safety regulations. Moreover, due to difficulties in locating and obtaining glass, the laminated glass business has suffered a significant setback. Thus, a low demand from end-user industries during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to slowdown in the growth of the laminated glass market.

Laminated Glass Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market players in the global laminated glass market include Asahi India Glass Limited; Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; Fuyao Group; Guardian Glass Llc; Press Glass Sa; Saint Gobain SA; Schott Ag; Taiwan Glass Group; Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.; among others.

Laminated Glass Market Segmentations

The laminated glass market is segmented, by material type, into polyvinyl butyral, ethyl vinyl acetate, ionoplast polymer, aliphatic TPU, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into building and construction, automotive, electronics, solar panels, and others. By geography, the laminated glass market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European market is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The laminated glass market in Asia Pacific is subsegmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA are the key contributors to the market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The laminated glass market in South and Central America is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.

