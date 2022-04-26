MyFlightSearch Eyes to Grow Big in the US Travel Industry
MyFlightSearch is one of the fastest-growing websites for booking flights and accommodations.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyFlightSearch.com is one of the fastest-growing websites for booking flights and accommodations. The Las-Vegas based company already has thousands of people booking through them every day. Its founder and CEO, Senthil Kumar Ramaraj, has focused on collaborating with the global tourism and technology leaders to create an easy and secure platform to help users make their travel bookings without the worry of exposing their confidential information.
‘Our motive is to offer our users nothing but the best booking experiences, and for that, we have collaborated with some of the world’s leading travel technology, cybersecurity, and travel protection provider companies. At MyFlightSearch, every team member is driven to make our users’ experience as seamless as possible,’ said Mr. Senthil Kumar Ramaraj, the CEO.
MyFlightSearch is a partner with AirLegit, a company that offers travelers insights and actionable recommendations in case of flight delays and cancellations. Travelers who book through MyFlightSearch and opt for this travel pack do not require to check on airline websites for updates as the same is shared with them via SMS, email, and WhatsApp alerts. Furthermore, the travel booking website’s alliance with Blue Ribbon Bags, a travel insurance provider, makes traveling stress-free for passengers by tracking and expediting the return of the undelivered baggage by the airlines. The insurance covers flights all across the world. Additionally, the company is in talks with some top travel protection providers to get the best for its customers.
‘Our primary IT infrastructure is hosted with world’s only Tier 5 Data Center provider (i.e., Switch). With DR infrastructure setup on AWS, we are running a hybrid cloud environment, which gives us unique balance of control, performance, and scalability. Our environment is designed for Business agility and Speed of deployment. Our architecture is based on 3 basics of Information security: Confidentiality, Integrity, & Availability (CIA). We are blessed to have premier technology partners like Cisco, Citrix, Dell, Akamai, Sabre, Amadeus, Microsoft/, said Samarjit Saha, MyFlightSearch CTO.
‘Our team works rigorously and creates manual data as well as uses various tools and technologies. We use our data to reach out to new customer are well as assist us to retain our customer by not only offering them an excellent product but an experience. As of today, we have a 97% optimized Google account and are an internal case study for Google for performance marketing’, Abhishek Mago, the CMO of MyFlightSearch, said. ‘we workout airfare deals with our partners and keep adding new routes and service providers to are already expansive lists to cater to a wide range of travelers and we are glad that the majority of the bookings every day come from our existing customers,’ he added.
‘The last one and a half years have been tough on us all. Thousands of customers who had existing bookings with us but were unable to travel due to Covid restrictions were concerned about their money. We made sure that they were helped diligently. Even during the pandemic, we were fully operational as our technology and infrastructure enabled our employees to serve our customers from the safety of their homes. Our customer care was operational round the clock, plus to make our customer’s entire travel more convenient, we created a Covid-19 Travel information center where any user can have access to up-to-date information on entire United States as well as over 60 countries across the globe’, said Senthil Kumar Ramaraj, the CEO.
MyFlightSearch is one of the fastest-growing travel booking platforms in the United States with a simple aim to inspire travelers around the world. Through its smart and user-friendly booking widget, it aims to offer a hassle-free booking experience to its users. For strengthening the payment process, the company has a partnership with Forter, a software company that provides it fraud protection technology making the processing of the payment and personal detail of its customers safe.
