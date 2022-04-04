Meet your Investors at The Abrahamic Business Circle

Panel Discussion: Impact of Foreign Direct Investment on Economic Boom

I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful.” — Warren Buffett

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 29, The Abrahamic Business Circle attracted ambassadors and state representatives from Afghanistan, Moldova, The Gambia, the Philippines, Tajikistan, Mozambique and more than 200 other countries as a new commercial platform for the United Arab Emirates.

Attendees stated that The Abrahamic Business Circle's exclusive events are the best places to get investment for their projects. Participants from 39 countries attended the Let Money Talk forum.

Over 44 entrepreneurs and leaders from different industries presented at the forum during panels focusing on points that directly impact the global economy, as well as individual presentations by professionals from each of the topics who were seeking to expand their business and commercial contacts.

The president of The Abrahamic Business Circle, Dr. Raphael Nagel, opened the forum by emphasizing the importance of maintaining International Economic Diplomacy, this factor being the axis of all economic and social relations at a global level.

In addition, he announced together with Dr. Tillmann Lauk, Co-founder of The Abrahamic Business Circle, that the next event will be held together with the National Government and government entities of Colombia in the city of Bogotá during the month of June of this year, with the objective to attract Foreign Direct Investment to the South American country and strengthen business relationships among members of The Abrahamic Business Circle who seek to expand their business relationships with Colombian businessmen. The event will be exclusively for members and guests of the Government of Colombia and The Abrahamic Business Circle.

The first panel entitled ‘Impact of Foreign Direct Investment on Economic Boom’ was moderated by Dr. Raphael Nagel and had as participants H.E. Victor Haruta, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the UAE; H.E. Ahmad Sayer Daudzai, Ambassador of the I.R. of Afghanistan to the UAE; and Dr. Charito Plaza, Director General of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority. The aforementioned panel attracted the full attention of the participants in the event, due to the high and excellent knowledge of the panelists, they highlighted from the organization.

In addition, the following panels were held that touched on critical and essential topics to know, such as: 'Cryptocurrencies: a connected world in a digital ecosystem', 'Women in Business: the rise of women in leadership', 'Investment in Health and Children, the Future', Start-ups: Unicorn Glamorous Strategy vs. Cockroach Survival Strategy', 'The Inter-related Technologies: New Era, New Opportunities', 'The Intersection of Real Estate and Technology)' and 'ESG Investing: Why is it so hot right now?

At the end of the event, The Abrahamic Business Circle recognized the following entrepreneurs with awards for excellence and achievement: 'Business Ambassador for the United Arab Emirates, 2022' to Mr. Mohamed Al Ali, CEO, AL ALI HOLDINGS; '2022 Excellence in Intergovernmental Organization for Humanitarian Aid' to H.E. S. Fabrice Houmard, President of the GLOBAL UNION Global Office and its Permanent Mission and a.i. President of the GU's-GHCF; ‘’Best in Cybersecurity Training, 2022' to Mr. Ofir Hason, Co-founder& CEO, Cybergym IEC; 'Excellent Innovator in Digital Transformation 2022' to Mr. Dr. Anwar Hamim Bin Sulayem, General Manager, UAE Higher Innovation Center; 'Excellence in Global Empowerment of Nonprofits through Innovation & Growth, 2022' to Mr. Abraham Gomez, Co-founder, Wild and West.

The 'Let Money Talk' event ended with the farewell words of Dr. Raphael Nagel and Dr. Tillman Lauk, stressing the importance of following the principles of Tolerance and Economic Diplomacy, as well as recalling that the next appointment of The Abrahamic Business Circle will be held in Bogotá, Colombia, during the month of June of this year, with the aim of finding projects to invest in and promote International Economic Development.