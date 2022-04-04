Commercial real estate investment company CalTier Realty Launches Regulation CF Investment raise with Rialto Markets
CalTier Realty – a proptech company has launched its own $5 million Reg CF investment raise.
— Matt Belcher CEO & Co Founder CalTier Realty
CalTier Realty – a proptech company aiming to provide investors with the chance to build wealth with commercial real estate investment opportunities – has launched its own $5 million Reg CF investment raise.
The disruptive fintech investment platform from CalTier Realty provides offerings for real estate funds to over 5,000 users and unparalleled access to commercial real estate investment regardless of investor experience or starting wealth level.
"We believe that the best investments shouldn't be solely for the privileged few. Regardless of wealth, knowledge, skill, or location, anyone should be afforded the opportunity to benefit from a variety of wealth-creating opportunities," said CEO and Co-founder of CalTier Realty Matt Belcher.
CalTier has seen a 3000% rise in user growth between March 2021 and 2022 within a market estimated to be valued at $3 trillion.
The Reg CF raise will help CalTier launch additional real estate portfolio funds, expand its investment platform through integrated blockchain technology, reach more investors globally, expand its team, and offer more alternative investment opportunities not generally available to the everyday investor.
Investment options through its Reg CF start at just $5 per share with a $1,000 minimum investment amount. More investment information is available here.
Award-winning Rialto Markets is partnering with CalTier for its raise with its transformational fintech broker-dealer infrastructure and technology, CEO and Co-founder Shari Noonan said:
"It's fantastic to have CalTier Realty on board with us and hosting its Reg CF raise. CalTier's work to democratize real estate investment aligns greatly with our aim to democratize private security crowdfunding and create more investment opportunities for smaller, accredited and institutional investors.
"It's essential that private companies such as CalTier continue to scale considering alternative investment methods are becoming increasingly popular with retail and smaller investors."
Rialto Markets hosts capital raises for multiple high-growth private companies in an ever-expanding private securities market, which Forbes recently forecast would hit a record $7 trillion this year and grow to a staggering $30 trillion by 2030.
FINRA Member Rialto Markets operates an ATS (alternative trading system), offering exciting high growth private companies the opportunity to raise capital and trade shares on a secondary market ATS system in a similar way to how a public offering works on the likes of the NASDAQ or NYSE.
For more information about Rialto Markets and its aim to democratize private security crowdfunding, sign up here for its free investment webinar, ‘What Makes a Winning Crowdfunding Strategy for Growth Phase Private Companies and their Investors?’ on Tuesday, April 12th at 1 PM ET.
About CalTier Realty
CalTier Realty is a multidisciplinary real estate acquisition and fund management company. The company invests directly into commercial real estate and with chosen successful real estate companies within our network. The company was founded in
2018 and is based in San Diego, California. CalTier Realty’s mission is to give everyone the chance to build their wealth with commercial real estate opportunities regardless of their location, experience or starting wealth level.
About Rialto Markets
Rialto Markets is a FINRA member Broker Dealer (Rialto Primary) operates an Alternative Trading System (Rialto Secondary) for private securities including those issued as a Digital Asset Security. Rialto Primary supports companies issuing equity and debt securities through Reg A+, Reg CF, and Reg D exemptions. Rialto Markets is registered in all 50 states including those requiring a broker-dealer to issue Reg A+ securities.
