Cryotherapy Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028
Emergen Research
Global cryotherapy market size reached USD 214.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5%
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global cryotherapy market Research Report published by emergenresearch has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Cryotherapy t industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cryotherapy t market along with crucial statistical data about the Cryotherapy t market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cryotherapy t market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cryotherapy t market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cryotherapy t market.
Rapid technological advancements in cryotherapy devices and rising use of cryotherapy to treat skin problems are some key factors driving market revenue growth
Cryotherapy Market Size – USD 214.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of cryotherapy for treating mood disorders
Pain management segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of rising prevalence of joint and muscular pain among members of the elderly population as well as launch of advanced cryotherapy solutions for pain management.
North America market is expected to register considerably faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets owing to rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of skin cancer in countries in the region.
Some major companies included in the global market report are Medtronic plc, CryoConcepts LP, Cortex Technology ApS, CooperSurgical, Inc., Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., Kriosystem-Care Sp. z o.o., Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Erbe USA, Incorporated, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH
In November 2021, Medtronic Private Limited, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, announced the introduction of the arctic front cardiac cryoablation catheter system, India\'s very first cryoballoon catheter approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (AF).
The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Cryotherapy t industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Cryotherapy t sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Cryotherapy t industry.
Rapid technological advancements in cryotherapy devices and increasing use of cryotherapy to treat skin problems are some key factors driving global cryotherapy market revenue growth. Increasing usage of cryotherapy for treating mood disorders are also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Whole-body cryotherapy entails use of ultra-cold temperatures that can cause physiological hormonal responses, and causes release of adrenaline, noradrenaline, and endorphins. This has the potential to benefit those suffering from mood disorders such as anxiety as well as depression. According to studies, whole-body cryotherapy proved beneficial in short-term treatments for both.
However, cryotherapy is not widely available in developing and underdeveloped countries, which is expected to hamper growth of the global cryotherapy market to some extent over the forecast period. Cryotherapy is not widely available in some developing and any underdeveloped countries. In addition, lack of awareness regarding cryotherapy and concerns regarding side effects of cryotherapy are factors projected to restrain revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.
Radical Highlights of the Cryotherapyt Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Cryotherapy market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Cryotherapy t market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Emergen Research has segmented the global cryotherapy market on the basis of product, therapy, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Localized Cryotherapy Devices
Cryosurgery Devices
Cryogun
Tissue Spray Probes
Tissue Contact Probes
Epidermal & Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices
Cryochambers & Cryosaunas
Gas Cylinders
Others
Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Icepack Therapy
Cryosurgery
Chamber Therapy
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Pain Management
Surgical
Cardiology
Oncology
Dermatology
Health & Beauty
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Hospitals & Clinics
Spas & Fitness Centers
Cryotherapy Centers
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Key questions addressed in the report:
Who are the leading players dominating the global Cryotherapy t Market?
Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?
Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?
How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Cryotherapy t in this industry vertical?
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cryotherapy-market
