Cryotherapy Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028

Emergen Research

Global cryotherapy market size reached USD 214.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5%

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global cryotherapy market Research Report published by emergenresearch has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Cryotherapy t industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cryotherapy t market along with crucial statistical data about the Cryotherapy t market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/906

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cryotherapy t market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cryotherapy t market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cryotherapy t market.

Rapid technological advancements in cryotherapy devices and rising use of cryotherapy to treat skin problems are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Cryotherapy Market Size – USD 214.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of cryotherapy for treating mood disorders

Pain management segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of rising prevalence of joint and muscular pain among members of the elderly population as well as launch of advanced cryotherapy solutions for pain management.

North America market is expected to register considerably faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets owing to rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of skin cancer in countries in the region.

Some major companies included in the global market report are Medtronic plc, CryoConcepts LP, Cortex Technology ApS, CooperSurgical, Inc., Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., Kriosystem-Care Sp. z o.o., Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Erbe USA, Incorporated, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

In November 2021, Medtronic Private Limited, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, announced the introduction of the arctic front cardiac cryoablation catheter system, India\'s very first cryoballoon catheter approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (AF).

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Cryotherapy t industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Cryotherapy t sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Cryotherapy t industry.

Rapid technological advancements in cryotherapy devices and increasing use of cryotherapy to treat skin problems are some key factors driving global cryotherapy market revenue growth. Increasing usage of cryotherapy for treating mood disorders are also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Whole-body cryotherapy entails use of ultra-cold temperatures that can cause physiological hormonal responses, and causes release of adrenaline, noradrenaline, and endorphins. This has the potential to benefit those suffering from mood disorders such as anxiety as well as depression. According to studies, whole-body cryotherapy proved beneficial in short-term treatments for both.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/906

However, cryotherapy is not widely available in developing and underdeveloped countries, which is expected to hamper growth of the global cryotherapy market to some extent over the forecast period. Cryotherapy is not widely available in some developing and any underdeveloped countries. In addition, lack of awareness regarding cryotherapy and concerns regarding side effects of cryotherapy are factors projected to restrain revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Radical Highlights of the Cryotherapyt Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Cryotherapy market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Cryotherapy t market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global cryotherapy market on the basis of product, therapy, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Localized Cryotherapy Devices

Cryosurgery Devices

Cryogun

Tissue Spray Probes

Tissue Contact Probes

Epidermal & Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

Gas Cylinders

Others

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Icepack Therapy

Cryosurgery

Chamber Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pain Management

Surgical

Cardiology

Oncology

Dermatology

Health & Beauty

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Spas & Fitness Centers

Cryotherapy Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Cryotherapy t Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Cryotherapy t in this industry vertical?

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cryotherapy-market

Related Reports:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

RNA Transcriptomics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs