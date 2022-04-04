Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research

Increasing healthcare expenditure and deployment of more advanced technologies in medical procedures are key factors driving global market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2028. The report studies the historical data of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market.

Augmented reality segment revenue is expected to register a significantly faster growth rate during the forecast period owing to use of AR enabling detection of ability to detect veins as this can be a challenge for medical personnel dealing some cases, such as when patients have pigmented skin or small blood vessels. In such situations, augmented reality driven technologies allow practitioners to view virtual images of a patient’s vasculature, and this enables professionals to detect a vein more effectively.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size – USD 2.0 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.5%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

In 2020, surgery segment accounted for significantly large revenue share. Application of virtual reality offers a view of a patient’s physiology and anatomy, and helps surgeons in the operating room. Increasing deployment of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies in surgical procedures are driving growth of this segment.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing deployment of augmented and virtual reality in healthcare sector. Rising investment in Research and Development (R&D) activities in healthcare sector is also driving market growth in this region. Moreover, presence of key market players is also contributing to growth of the market.

Some major players in the global market report include Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Inc., General Electric, Laerdal, EON Reality, Firsthand Technology Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., WorldViz Inc., and VirtaMed AG.

Rising adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare applications can be attributed enhanced ability for healthcare providers and surgeons to provide more effective health services and gain ability to train healthcare personnel more efficiently and effectively are other factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing trend of digitalization and advancements in technologies in the healthcare sector, and ability to extend augmented reality and virtual reality technologies into various other areas of care management such as in cancer treatment and research, in treatment of autism, depression therapy, and virtual reality-based organ models are effective in reducing trauma.

Some key factors hampering augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market include data privacy safety and concerns, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of equipment. Extreme engagement in screens can cause strain to the eyes. In addition, low performance and lack of capability to deploy advanced technologies in healthcare are other factor hampering market revenue growth.

Radical Highlights of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market on the basis of technology, component, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Augment Reality

Virtual Reality

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Surgery

Training & Education

Behavioral Therapy

Medical Imaging

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institute

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans. It highlights the lucrative investment opportunities and growth prospects to help key companies and new entrants capitalize on the emerging opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market.

The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

