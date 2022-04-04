Animal Ultrasound Market Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research

Increasing number of individuals adopting companion animals and rising demand for pet insurance are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global animal ultrasound market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Animal Ultrasound market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Animal Ultrasound industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Animal Ultrasound market.

In addition, increasing number of veterinary doctors in developed and developing countries is expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Increasing number of veterinarians has also resulted in increasing number of new treatment facilities, which is expected to boost demand for various treatment equipment for animals, including animal ultrasound devices. In addition, veterinarians' incomes in developed countries have significantly risen in recent years, and this is strengthening their purchasing power, which is expected to boost adoption of animal ultrasound devices in private clinics.

Major companies in the market report include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, Heska Corporation, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Dramiñski S.A., and Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Limited.

Animal Ultrasound Market Size – USD 286.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends – Increasing number of veterinary doctors in developed countries

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Animal Ultrasound market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Animal Ultrasound market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Animal Ultrasound market.However, lack of animal care awareness in some developing countries and high cost of equipment and processes are key factors expected to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Animal Ultrasound industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Animal Ultrasound sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Animal Ultrasound industry.

North America is expected to register a considerably steady revenue growth rate in the global animal ultrasound market over the forecast period due to presence of major animal ultrasound system providers such as GE Healthcare, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., and Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

In May 2021, Carestream Health, Inc. announced the selection of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to support new healthcare initiatives based on AI-as-a-service. The next-generation technology from Carestream employs Artificial Intelligence to simplify, transform, and improve medical imaging process.

Radical Highlights of the Animal Ultrasound Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Animal Ultrasound market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Animal Ultrasound market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented global animal ultrasound on the basis of animal type, imaging type, scanner type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Animals

Small Companion Animals

Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Doppler Imaging

2D Ultrasound Imaging

3D & 4D Ultrasound Imaging

Scanner Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Handheld Ultrasound Scanners

Cart-based Ultrasound Scanners

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Contrast Imaging

Digital Imaging

Microstream

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Oncology

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Centers

Laboratories

Point-of-care (POC) Facilities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Animal Ultrasound Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Animal Ultrasound in this industry vertical?

