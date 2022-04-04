Biogas Plant Market by Trends, Future Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2029

Biogas Plant Market

Surge in usage of biogas for transportation escalated the demand for the global biogas plant market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in concerns about environmental hazards and surge in awareness about the harmful effects of greenhouse gases emitted in the atmosphere due to the usage of conventional fuels has played a significant role in driving the growth of the biogas plant market. Moreover, decrease in reserves of fossil fuels has led the growth of the demand for biogas among different industries. Biogas has been proved to be an eco-friendly alternative to conventional fuel used for generation of heat in the industries. High demand has been witnessed for biogas in municipalities, among farmers, and in industries to meet the increasing energy requirements. Moreover, surge in usage of biogas for transportation escalated the demand for the global biogas plant market.

The growth of the global biogas market has further been driven by favorable government regulations and support toward the promotion of renewable energy sources in different parts of the world. However, issues in waste segregation methods act as the major restraining factor of the global market.

The Asia-Pacific region garners the highest market share in the biogas market, due to increase in waste management initiatives and high availability of feedstock attributable to rise in agricultural activities in the region. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a considerable rate, due to implementation of stringent regulations to control the emissions of hazardous gases and increase in usage of biogas in several industries as well as transportation.

Top companies covered in the biogas plant market report are Ameresco Inc., PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Scandinavian Biogas, Biofrigas Sweden AB, Swedish Biogas International, EnviTec Biogas AG, Air Liquide, CH4 Biogas, Ameresco Inc., IES BIOGAS srl, SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd., Wartsila, Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development Co. Ltd., Biofuel USA Corporation, Quadrogen, and Agrinz Technologies GmbH

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the global biogas plant market to a substantial extent.

Owing to the nationwide lockdown, various industries are shut down or are lowering their production capacity. In addition, prohibitions on transport has significantly decreased the demand for biogas in the market.

Furthermore, the biogas plants are facing irregularities in their supply chains for their feedstock, due to the restrictions imposed on transportation, which several affects the production of the biogas plants across the globe.

Key segments covered

By Feedstock

Agricultural Waste

Industrial Waste

Sewage Sludge

Others

By Application

Electricity Generation

Heat Generation

Biofuel Generation

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa

