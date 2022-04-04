Student Information System Market 2022 | Future Forecast 2026

AMR Logo

The increasing digitalization in the education industry, growing inclination towards e-learning, & improving quality of education are the major contributor.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in focus of educational institutions toward the improvement of education quality and to facilitate communication between students and faculty, parents and teachers, and within departments, and widespread government initiatives for technological advancements in the educational sector proliferate integration of various educational systems such as student management system, student information management system, and student records system.

These are the major factors that boost the student information system market growth. However, lack of awareness among educational institutes regarding student information systems is a major factor that restrains the growth of the student information system market.

The student information system market is segmented into component, deployment, end-user, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By solutions, it is further sub-segmented into billing, enrollment, academics, and financial aid.

By services, it is sub-segmented into managed services and professional services. In terms of deployment, it is divided into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of end-user, the student information system market is classified into K-12 and higher education. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the student information system market analysis are SAP SE, Workday, Inc., Jenzabar, Inc., Skyward, Inc., Tribal Group, Oracle Corporation, Illuminate Education, Ellucian Company L.P, Arth Infosoft Pvt. Ltd., Foradian Technologies, Campus Management Corp., and ComSpec International, Inc.

These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Current and future student information system market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global student information system market share along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global student information system industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global student information system market from 2018–2026 provided to determine the market potential.

