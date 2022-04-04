Jacob Nicotra Launches Jacob Nicotra Web Development, a Premiere Web Development Company Based in Chicago, Illinois

Jacob Nicotra launches his new venture, Jacob Nicotra Web Development Jacob Nicotra Web Development company logo

Leveraging a background in STEM and software engineering, Jacob Nicotra begins a new business chapter with Jacob Nicotra Web Development.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob Nicotra of Chicago, Illinois has launched his latest business venture, Jacob Nicotra Web Development, a premiere web development company specializing in custom web development, eCommerce solutions, and WordPress design and development. Jacob comes from a family of entrepreneurs and has always been interested in business and technology. After working in web development for several years, Jacob decided to open his own company.

"I'm excited to launch my own company and provide high-quality web development services to businesses in Chicago and beyond," Jacob said. "My team and I have a lot of experience in the industry, and we're ready to help businesses grow online. We offer a wide range of services, from custom web development to WordPress design and development, so we can meet the needs of any business. We're also excited to offer eCommerce solutions, which are becoming more and more popular. We're committed to providing high-quality services and helping businesses grow online."

Jacob Nicotra Web Development has consistently added value to businesses for which it has created websites or customized software. One example of a recent client is a painting and construction company for which Jacob Nicotra’s firm designed and implemented an estimation software program that has made the estimate creation process consistent, uniform, and efficient. The program has helped improve revenue and profit margins for its user by reducing guesswork in the estimate process and eliminating the potential for missed sales and margin degradation.

Jacob Nicotra Web Development has also created a website for a Chicago-based non-profit, which Jacob is very passionate about. Jacob’s web development skills have helped this non-profit reach a larger audience, raise more money, and improve operational efficiency. Jacob has also partnered with other businesses in the Chicago area to provide them with website design, development, and SEO services.

Jacob Nicotra Web Development is a full-service web development company based in Chicago, Illinois and services clients throughout the United States. It can help businesses with everything from custom web development to eCommerce solutions to WordPress design and development. To learn more, please visit www.JacobNicotra.com.

About Jacob Nicotra

Jacob Nicotra is a full stack developer with a unique background in the medical field as well as years of scientific research. He is passionate about programming and is always looking for ways to optimize back end infrastructure and create seamless, user-friendly experiences. When he is not coding, you can find him hiking, PC & VR gaming, capturing drone footage, or trying out new restaurants and breweries.

Jacob Nicotra is originally from the Chicago Suburbs, including Naperville, Aurora, and Carol Stream. He attended Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, Illinois from 2011 to 2015, where he was active in extracurricular activities such as wrestling, model United Nations, and Science Olympiad. After graduating high school, Nicotra attended the University of Pittsburgh for two years, from 2015 to 2017. Jacob then transferred to Elmhurst University, in the Chicago area, from which he graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry. While attending Elmhurst, Nicotra was active in the tutoring program and helped hundreds of students to improve in college-level chemistry, biology, calculus, statistics, and physics.

With a strong background in STEM, biochemistry, and thousands of clinical hours, Jacob Nicotra decided to redirect his career in 2021 to pursue a path in the tech industry as a software engineer. After evaluating market trends and employment opportunities, Jacob underwent a 6 month software engineering course. To date, Nicotra has developed 4 full stack web applications, as well as launched an online web development business, focused on building websites for small businesses. He is currently developing an estimation tool for a painting and construction company that will support a streamlined estimate process and help generate new business and increased revenue.