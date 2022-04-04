CEO of Cash Flow College, Humzah Bhayat, Gains Stellar Reputation as Go-To Mentor for Stock Investors

Having gained financial independence for himself, Bhayat is now on a mission to help his students achieve the same freedom.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s generally recognized that profiting from the stock market requires hard-earned skill and experience that few have the time or patience to master. And when statistics show that 90 per cent of traders fail to make money, a figure that is, incidentally, not based on geographical region, age, gender or intelligence, it’s not surprising that many novices look online for expert advice. With a plethora of so-called investment gurus to choose from, it can be difficult not to be swayed by those promising celebrity-type lifestyles complete with luxury homes and yachts.Humzah Bhayat sets himself apart by his willingness to share practical, actionable information through Cash Flow College , a platform that provides students with a broad perspective to wealth building. Having been a stock trader for four years, Bhayat has enjoyed so much success that he was able fund his business whilst studying for a degree in Medical Genetics. The word has spread, and now Cash Flow College has a strong following of over 100,000 people who are learning from this young entrepreneur’s unique approach.Bhayat attributes his success to the fact that he shares information that is skimmed over by others in his field, providing students with a deep dive into fundamental analysis that includes analyzing balance sheets, income statements, and other financial data. In the belief that the stock market is for all to access, his advice is particularly useful for those with intensive day jobs and busy schedules.“You don’t need to spend hours in front of your screen every day to make a profit,” says Bhayat, adding that his programs are designed to take students from being complete beginners to competent stock investors and options traders. One of Bhayat’s most popular programs is The Cash Flow Combo , which shows the user everything they need to know about investing in stocks, trading options, building wealth, and a lot more.For more information, visit the website , or @cashflowog on Instagram & @cashflow_og on Twitter.About Cash Flow CollegeWith 700+ members across six continents, Cash Flow College offers the perfect opportunity for those wanting to learn how to invest in stocks, trade options, and build passive income. The platform was founded by CEO Humzah Bhayat, an established stock trader with four years of experience in the industry. On a mission to help others attain financial freedom, Bhayat offers his students a wide range of affordable options.