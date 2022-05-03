Newly Released in May, Prophet Tracy Cooke’s Latest Book Tells Believers How To Take Back Their Lives
Focusing on knowledge, strength, and love, a new book sheds light on a dark subject Christians face daily.
I made the material relatable to what I call the ‘everyday Christian’ who wants to tap into the extraordinary power we read about in the Bible.”NEW BERN, NC, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slated for launch in May, a new book from Prophet Tracy Cooke is committed to speaking the truth about believers being controlled by a spirit of fear and what to do about it. Targeting the distress felt both in and out of the church, Cooke gives believers a Biblical way to fight their “unseen” enemy. Entitled “Dismantling The Powers of Witchcraft," his message is clear. There is an enemy set to buffet the Body of Christ, and it can be overcome by the Word, the Blood, and the Name of Jesus. Offering insight into the ability to break the spiritual power that wants to assault a Christian’s God-given destiny, the book creates a dialogue of strength and power fueled by the most significant thing on earth. Love.
— Prophet Tracy Cooke
Cooke said of the book, “I made the material relatable to what I call the ‘everyday Christian’ who wants to tap into the extraordinary power we read about in the Bible. Every believer can learn this, partner with God to change their lives, and be a tremendous glory to Him. It's time to recognize our enemy's tactics because ignorance is one of his biggest allies. We need to learn Jesus’ example and then do it ourselves.”
In the book, Cooke highlights:
- Key intercession points that make prayer effective
- Instruction on how to lean on God to gain strength and boldness
- How to position oneself for their destiny
“It’s important to show respect for God and who He has set in leadership positions,” Cooke adds. “Take David in the Old Testament, for instance. When King Saul was out to kill him, David showed him honor despite his threats and gave him grace. What would happen if Christians showed that kind of mercy to those who seek to hurt us? What if we respected God's hope for each life, even if they do everything to try to ruin us? If we're going to be powerful in the things of God, Christians first need to watch the attitude of their heart.”
The book will be available for purchase on May 1st, 2022, on the Cooke Revivals Ministries website, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble online.
For more information, visit https://www.cookerevivals.org.
About Cooke Revivals Ministries:
Cooke Revivals Ministries touches people's lives via national and international revivals, radio, television, and the Elisha Training Center online.
About Prophet Tracy Cooke:
Prophet Tracy Cooke is the Founder and President of Cooke Revivals Ministries. He has ministered to the nations delivering the Word of God for over 30 years with a practical message that encourages men and women to live up to their full potential in Christ.
