Submit Release
News Search

There were 82 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,373 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable

April 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the death of Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis, who was tragically killed in a fiery crash caused by a suspected drunk driver last night. 

"We are heartbroken to hear about the loss of Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis who was protecting Texans from a drunk driver on the roadway last night," said Governor Abbott. "As we remember the risks our law enforcement officers take every day to protect our communities, I ask that Texans join the First Lady and me in praying for the family and loved ones of Deputy Chavis, as well as the entire Harris County Constable's Office."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.