ExpertPages® 2022 Survey Reports Expert Witness Hourly Fees Set All-Time Highs as Demand for Experts Continues to Rise
Demand for and Compensation of Expert Witnesses Significantly IncreasesSAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert witness work is booming! That was evident today as ExpertPages.com released the Top Line findings from its 2022 Expert Witness Fees & Practices Survey. With litigation of all types becoming increasingly complex and challenging, the demand and compensation for qualified and credentialed expert witnesses have now reached their highest level in the 24-year history of ExpertPages Fees & Practices Survey.
Based on responses from more than 300 experts, expert witnesses and consultants, fees range from $250 to over $1,000 per hour . . The average expert earned $408 an hour for his or her expert work in 2021. That's up substantially from an average of $341 in 2017 and $367 in 2019.
"Expert witness work remains a part-time but highly lucrative activity for most experts," said Gerry H. Goldsholle, CEO and Founder of Advice Company, ExpertPages' parent. "Contrary to popular impressions, most expert work involves reviewing files, preparing analyses, and writing reports, rather than testifying at trial. As investigations and cases are becoming increasingly complex, lawyers and insurers are retaining experts more often and bringing them in far sooner. Courts and arbitrators are increasingly rigorous about requiring experts to support their conclusions. That is driving far greater demand and meaningfully higher fees for qualified experts. With the pandemic largely behind us, courts fully reopening, and normal trial calendars moving cases forward, demand for experts has skyrocketed," Goldsholle added.
"The ExpertPages 2022 Survey Report also illustrates the dramatic changes in the professional growth of Expert Witnesses," Goldsholle continued, "Serving as an expert has always been rewarding work. When we began ExpertPages.com 27 years ago, expert witnessing was a cottage industry in which a relatively small circle of experts primarily generated assignments by word of mouth. It's come a long way since then. Now several experts reported annualized earnings of over $1 million from their expert witness assignments, and a number of the highest earners were new to expert witness work."
The 8-page Top Line Report of the Survey – including a demographic Portrait of a "Typical" Expert Witness – is available for free download in PDF format, here (Link). The full Survey Report will be released shortly and available for purchase on Amazon.com.
# # # # #
About the Survey
The ExpertPages Survey of Expert Witnesses Fees & Practices has been tracking expert witnesses and litigation consultants since 1998. This year's Survey, conducted by an independent research firm, is based on the confidential responses of more than 300 experts in numerous fields throughout North America. Of the total, approximately 35% were current ExpertPages accredited Members, and 65% were not. The Survey questionnaire asked more than 25 questions, with additional questions added to enable respondents to elaborate based on their field of expertise or earlier responses.
About ExpertPages
The original and premier online directory of expert witnesses and litigation consultants since 1995, ExpertPages links attorneys, law firms and legal professionals to thousands of leading experts throughout North America. In addition to finding a remarkable list of highly-credentialed experts, the site features free, comprehensive articles written on a variety of law topics, timely blogs, and hands-on advice on working with attorneys.
About Advice Company
Founded by a former federal trial attorney in San Francisco at the dawn of the modern internet in 1991, Advice Company, a Public Benefit Corporation, has been widely lauded by the national press for creating some of the most iconic legal, insurance, home improvement, and senior living content on the internet. In addition to www.ExpertPages.com, its current portfolio includes www.AmericasForemost.com, www.AttorneyPages.com and www.SeniorCareAdvice.com.
Tom DeBow
DeBow Communications, Ltd
+1 917-270-2020
TOM@DEBOW.COM