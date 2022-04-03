Submit Release
Carlos Dorado acquires a historic building in Galicia

Fermin Garcia Building, is acquired by entrepeneur Carlos Dorado

A historic building built more than 100 years ago in Galicia, Spain, was acquired by businessman Carlos Dorado

Ourense is a place where I grew up and spent my early years, so right now money is not what worries me the most, I want to do something that lasts over time in what is my city”
— Carlos Dorado

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A historic building built more than 100 years ago in Galicia, Spain, was acquired by businessman Carlos Dorado, with a view to converting it into luxury residences that are expected to be sold in 2025, the possible completion date of the reforms that the structure will undergo.

With the name of its former owner Fermín García, it is a 2,700-square-meter building, dating from 1909, built by the architect Daniel Vázquez Gulías.

This jewel located in Orense, southeast of Galicia, will preserve its essence, its ornamental details, although it will have modern touches that will continue to give it the distinction of one of the most attractive in the city of thermal waters.

Carlos Dorado, president of Italbank and vice president of Italcambio, rediscovers his roots, because it was in this beautiful place where he grew up, even very close to the building. “It is something significant for me,” he told the Region of Spain in an interview.

Madrid, Miami, Bahamas, Italy and now in Greece, are the privileged places where Carlos Dorado has left his mark as an entrepreneur.

The Fermín García «is a marvel that impresses, due to its details, the doors, the wood, the stones or the number of existing motifs. The challenge is to see how we preserve history, and at the same time, give it that modernism," he said.

The also owner of the Frida Kahlo Corporation brand will rescue this Orense heritage, which for years was neglected, but now it will continue to represent Spanish history with an avant-garde air. It is a mixture of the past with the future.

"Ourense is a place where I grew up and spent my early years, so right now money is not what worries me the most, I want to do something that lasts over time in what is my city," reported the journalist Andrés Calchavite.

The businessman, together with the architect, will carry out a reform that includes apartments between 160 and 170 m2. It will have a gym and a swimming pool with artificial waves, and the exterior light that enters the building will be used.

«My dream would be for the Norman Foster studio to give him an endorsement or a design. It is a small project and logically a firm like yours does not accept it. Of course, the illusion is not lost. It would be a dream, but we have very good architects in Galicia and right now I am working with Víctor Dorrío, a talented young man from Xinzo de Limia, who will surely do a great job and will be up to the task,” he told La Razón.

Carlos Dorado acquires a historic building in Galicia

