Poe sa pagsasabatas sa mga prangkisa:

Ang pagbibigay ng prangkisa sa mga broadcast firm ay dapat magsilbing lakas upang magampanan nila ng mas mahusay ang kanilang mandato na maging tulay ng komunikasyon at pagtulong sa mga komunidad, lalo na sa mga hindi sapat na naaabot ng serbisyo publiko.

Napapanahon ito lalo pa't nangangailangan ngayon ang mga Pilipino ng mapagkukunan ng mapagkakatiwalaang impormasyon sa panahon ng pandemya at eleksiyon.

Sa lawak ng kanilang impluwensya, ang telebisyon at radyo ay dapat pagmulan ng tama at mahahalagang mensahe na makatutulong sa pagbuo ng mga desisyon ng publiko.

Sa prangkisa naman ng telco, umaasa tayong mapapasigla ang merkado sa gitna ng mas maraming kompetisyon, na inaasahan nating magbubunga ng mas maigi, mura at abot na serbisyo.

Dapat ring magbigay-daan sa mas maraming trabaho sa lokalidad ang prangkisa, ayon sa itinatakda ng probisyon nito.

Bilang sponsor, umaasa tayong magiging mahalagang kabahagi ang telco at broadcast companies sa pagtulong natin sa ating mga kababayan upang makabangon muli.

Poe on signing of franchise measures:

The grant of franchise to the broadcast firms should serve an impetus to continue living up to their mandate of being a medium of empowerment and communication especially to underserved communities.

This comes at a crucial time when Filipinos need sources of credible information especially amid the pandemic and election season.

With their reach and influence, television and radio should be sources of accurate and meaningful messages that will help shape public decisions.

As for the telco franchise, we hope to invigorate the market with more players to make them more competitive, which will hopefully result in better, more affordable and accessible services.

The fresh franchises should also pave the way for employment opportunities especially for residents in the locality that the law stipulates.

As sponsor, we expect the telco and broadcast companies to partake in the task of helping our people regain their footing in the path to inclusive recovery.