PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release April 2, 2022 Lacson Draws Inspiration from Cavaliers, Friends' Show of Support More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-draws-inspiration-from-cavaliers-friends-show-of-support As he continues to deal with the rigors of the campaign, independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson drew additional inspiration from a show of support by his Cavaliers and friends on Friday. Lacson was moved by the manifesto of support signed by more than 100 members of the Lacson-Sotto Support Group (LSSG), composed mostly of retired Generals and graduates of the Philippine Military Academy, Lacson's Alma Mater. "It is an understatement to describe the event � 'emotionally uplifting and inspiring to watch our cavaliers and friends display their sincere and all-out show of support and unequivocal commitment to our shared advocacy for the betterment of our country and people,'" he said. "Truth to tell, it actually hit my emotion deeply while listening and watching the replay of the event on Facebook. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat!" he added. Lacson said he watched a replay of the event on Facebook after returning from a three-day sortie in the Zamboanga Peninsula. He described as "deeply moving" the testimonials contained in the statements and remarks of the cavaliers and friends in the panel, including former Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop, former Department of Information and Communications Technology Sec. Eliseo Rio, former Bureau of Land Transportation (now Land Transportation Office) head Col. Mariano Santiago, and retired M/Gen Carlos Tañega; former Department of National Defense Undersecretary Honorio Azcueta and former government officials including Defense Secretary Orlando Mercado and Bureau of Internal Revenue chief Atty. Kim Henares. Rio said voters should not waste their votes on unworthy candidates, lest their conscience bother them later on when the country's situation worsens. Acop, for his part, stressed they are with Lacson and will not abandon him. Lacson's Cavaliers and friends signed a manifesto of support where they said he has the capability, courage and loyalty to lead the Philippines. They cited, among others: * Lacson's track record as law enforcer where he arrested criminals and did not engage in corruption; and followed the Code of Honor he learned at the PMA; * His anti-corruption stance as senator where he did not partake of his pork barrel allocations; * His patriotism in fighting for our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, to the extent of visiting Pagasa Island to see firsthand the situation there; * His leadership by example especially in the Philippine National Police, which he rid of misfits through his stern no-nonsense leadership, thus earning back the trust of the people. * His continued fight against corruption and protection of the public's funds, to ensure funding for crucial health, livelihood and educational programs. "Kaya sa darating na halalan sa May 9, 2022, lubos naming susuportahan si Ping Lacson at aming inaanyayahan ang mga kapwa naming makabayang Pilipino na samahan kami sa pagpapasiyang ito dahil si Ping Lacson lamang sa hanay ng mga kandidato ang sagot sa ating matagal nang inaasam na tunay na pagbabago, hindi lamang sa gobyerno, kundi sa buong bansa (On May 9, 2022, we will support Ping Lacson and we invite patriotic Filipinos to join us because only Lacson holds the answer to our longing for true change not just in government but in the entire country)," they said in their manifesto. Lacson and his vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III are bringing their message directly to the people as they move to counter "survey politics," especially since they have an average of 40 percent "soft votes" where they are being considered by voters but the voters are hesitating because they are not leading in the surveys. The Lacson-Sotto tandem said Filipinos should learn to decide for themselves instead of succumbing to the survey or bandwagon mentality, lest they waste their votes by not voting for someone who is most competent, most qualified, most experienced, and with the highest integrity in public service.