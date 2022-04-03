PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release April 3, 2022 De Lima among CHR's awardees for promoting women's rights and gender equality Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima thanked the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) for recognizing her as one of its gender ombud partners for her efforts in advancing gender equality and fighting for women's rights. In her message read by Atty. Virgie Lacsa-Suarez of Kaisa Ka during the "Gabi ng Parangal: Pagkilala sa mga Katuwang at Kakampi sa Gender Ombud Work" last March 31 at the CHR Quadrangle, De Lima said she is grateful for the continued support she receives from the Commission. "It is an immense privilege and honor to be included as one of your awardees and be considered as a partner in defending human rights and women's rights. I am beyond grateful for your continued support and faith in me," she said. "Sa maikli mang panahon bilang Chairperson ng CHR, sa kabila ng sobrang limitadong resources, napakarami nating nagawa at na-accomplish because of our highly driven, competent and passionate staff. "Kaya maraming maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Ang mga napagtagumpayan natin noon ay pundasyon ngayon ng maraming polisiya sa pangangalaga sa karapatang pantao at pagpapatupad ng batas na may paggalang sa dignidad at buhay ng bawat indibidwal," she added. In the last six years, the Commission on Human Rights as Gender Ombud under the Magna Carta of Women is serving its mandates in advocating and promoting women's human rights and gender equality. The Commission has been providing legal and other forms of protection services in cases of discrimination and violence against women, girls and LGBTQIA, and monitoring the State's compliance with its treaty obligations on protecting women's rights and in advancing gender equality. While women have come a long way in fighting for inclusivity and gender equality, De Lima said that more work needs to be done considering that "more women, including herself, continue to be attacked, abused and vilified." "Nagawa nilang ipakulong ang isang inosenteng tulad ko, isang abogada, isang Senador. Limang taon na akong nakakaranas ng inhustisya at lantarang panggigipit at pagpapatahimik ng gobyerno. Ano pa kaya ang hindi nila kayang gawin sa karaniwang babae at mamamayan?" she asked. "Until now, there are still gender biases which allow people to label women as weak or incapable merely because we are women. Until now, there is still hostility from these so-called 'strong men' towards women empowerment. They regard women as inferior beings," she added. As women continue to face these challenges, De Lima stressed that Filipinos should not stop standing up for the dignity of women and equality of everyone in the hope that today's and future generations can live in a safer and more humane world that gives equal treatment and opportunity to everyone, regardless of gender. "At saksi naman po ang lipunan at ang kasaysayan, sa lakas, kakayahan at tatag ng mga kababaihan. Kitang-kita ito sa pang-araw-araw nating pamumuhay. "Nakikita natin ito sa bawat Inang walang pagod at walang sawang inaaruga ang kanyang mga anak; sa mga bawat teacher, empleyado, o manager na ipinapamalas ang kanilang husay at talento sa kanilang mga piniling propesyon, hanggang sa mga human rights defender at mga pinuno natin ngayon, gaya ni VP Leni Robredo, na nagpapatunay na hindi lang 'The last man standing is a woman,' kundi 'The best man for the job is a woman,'" she said. Other awardees in the event were Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Dr. Amparita Sta. Maria, Dr. Ruby Brion, Melagros Maquiling, Rep. Sarah dela Rosa, and Rep. Maria Lourdes Acosta-Alba.