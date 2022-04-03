De Lima: Message on the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan

MESSAGE ON THE OBSERVANCE OF THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN

I am one with the Muslim Filipino community here and abroad in this year's observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

During this sacred occasion, we witness our Muslim brothers and sisters' dedication, steadfastness and compassion in expressing their faith. As we continue to face the daunting crisis brought by the pandemic and problems inflicted by evil deeds of those who pursue selfish interests, may we always find hope and inspiration from this Holy tradition in demonstrating strong faith and solidarity to achieve our shared causes for truth, justice and inclusive growth.

Sa gabay at pagmamahal ng Maykapal, sa pagdarasal at pananampalataya, sa pangingibabaw ng malasakit at pag-unawa sa kabila ng mga pagkakaiba, sa pagkamulat sa katotohanan, sama-sama nating itaguyod ang isang patas at maaliwalas na lipunan, na may paggalang sa paniniwala, karapatan, dignidad at buhay ng bawat indibidwal.

Isang payapa at makahulugang paggunita ng Ramadan sa lahat!

(Sgd.) LEILA M. DE LIMA

PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame

3 April 2022