Top legislator considers proposals for Bến Tre’s key projects

VIETNAM, April 2 -  

At the event. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ chaired a meeting with leaders of Bến Tre in Hà Nội on April 1, listening to reports and giving his opinions on proposals and recommendations regarding the Mekong Delta province’s key projects according to criteria and requirements of the socio-economic development and recovery programme.

Per a report presented at the function, Bến Tre hopes to gain access to official development assistance (ODA) to fund the development of a coastal economic corridor that links Hồ Chí Minh City to localities in the delta.

The province also sought permission for the pilot implementation of sea encroachment projects in some local coastal areas in order to effectively exploit the potential of marine economy, prevent landslides, and create more development areas, in line with its orientation to build a sea economic zone across its three coastal districts. 

Bến Tre also proposed that the central government allocate capital from the socio-economic development and recovery programme to its five transport projects. Besides, the province asked for further assistance in digital transformation, and conservation of special national relic sites, among other works.

The NA leader agreed to the proposal on the coastal economic corridors and requested the province coordinate with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and other localities in the region.  

He also suggested Bến Tre study the possibility of working with other Mekong Delta localities in fighting coastal erosion and creating new development space by sea encroachment project, noting that the NA and its Standing Committee are ready to assist the work if necessary.      

He asked ministries and competent agencies involved to handle the province's proposals in line with regulations, and support Bến Tre in its digital transition progress, human resources training, and social welfare.

The NA leader reminded the province to focus its efforts on long-term planning in line with the law. — VNS

 

