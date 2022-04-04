Woody Overton teams up with Coud10 Media on a new podcast series, "Scorched Justice"
Bolstered by a decorated career in law enforcement, Woody Overton shares his expert opinion on the gross injustices that occurred across the board in the case of slain 19 year old, Jessica Chambers and the subsequent murder of Meing-Chen "Mandy" Hsiao.
Los Angeles, CA - March 31, 2022- Woody Overton, the host of Real Life Real Crime, is known and respected for telling it like it is in the podcast world. With a storied career in law enforcement, his listeners know when he re-tells true crime stories, he’s telling them with the knowledge and perspective of a man who dedicated his life to protecting and serving. And that combined with his one-of-a-kind southern drawl has led to multiple podcast nominations and an award for Best Male Host from People’s Choice Podcast in 2021.
Overton’s loyal fans are always excited to hear his perspective on any crime, but according to Overton, they’ve specifically wanted to hear his thoughts on the Jessica Chambers case. “I chose to create Scorched Justice in conjunction with Cloud10 Media essentially at the request of my fans asking me to look into the murder of Jessica Chambers,” says Overton. “I began to research the murder of Jessica Chambers, which led me to learning of the murder of Ming-Chen Hsiao. These two murders are two of the worst cases of scorched justice ever to happen in the United States court system. I believe through my professional experience, I bring a unique, never before heard view of these two murders.”
Cloud10 CEO, Sim Sarna, is thrilled to be partnering with Overton to tell this important story. “Woody’s background in law enforcement makes him the perfect candidate to host a show about this sensitive topic,” says Sarna, “And Cloud10 is proud to join forces with him.”
“Scorched Justice” will be executive produced by Woody Overton, Cyndi Overton and Sim Sarna with distribution provided by iHeartMedia.
About Cloud10 Media
Cloud10 Media is a podcast network that provides listeners an outlet for best-in-class podcast discovery, while offering support every step of the process, including development, promotion, marketing and sales. Cloud10 currently has a multi-year creative partnership with iHeartMedia’s digital audio group, the world’s number one publisher of podcasts. This growing network has
over 30 top-ranked podcasts amassing millions of downloads across all categories including True Crime, Comedy, Wellness, Society & Culture, Entertainment and more.
About Woody Overton
A veteran podcaster, Woody’s authentic and often gritty storytelling has captured listeners’ attention in over 130 countries and that’s largely because of his storied career in law enforcement. As a young man, Woody enlisted in the Louisiana Army National Guard, quickly climbing the ranks to Sergeant and Nuclear Biological Chemical Warfare Specialist. He went on to study criminal justice at the University of Tennessee and Southeastern Louisiana University and then quickly began an extensive career in law enforcement. After getting his start in a juvenile detention center, Overton rose through the ranks of the various police forces as a uniform patrol officer, SWAT team member and Detective, and Criminal Investigator. In 2013, Woody retired from his law enforcement career and went into private practice as a polygraph examiner and defense consultant. He maintains his polygraph license and is Board Certified by the Louisiana State Polygraph Board (License # 414). To this day, Woody serves as an expert witness in all federal courts, a highly respected title shared by only a handful of people in the world. In addition to being a multi-award winning podcast host, Woody is also a book narrator and has published multiple books.
So when he re-tells true-crime stories, you’re getting it straight from the source, not from second-hand information.
