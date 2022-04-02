MetagamZ to Activate $METAG Staking in the Second Week of April with APY up to 20%

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetagamZ, 'The Gaming Metaverse,' is an immersive virtual world that is all set to release its $METAG staking with up to 20% APY. The native token holders would be able to earn passive income on their token holdings and profit from the GameFi ecosystem even more.

MetagamZ game developers may create and launch games with a variety of value-added DeFi features that boost community value by making it more decentralized, transparent, and user-focused. Players on the other hand can earn rewards and assets (NFTs) by playing their favorite games in the metaverse, while investors/token holders generate revenue via virtual land ownership, leasing, and advertising. Metagamz has also revealed the new and innovative NFT marketplace with the sale of the virtual land soon.

Users and players can earn MetagamZ NFTs by purchasing things that have already been minted and listed on the MetagamZ Marketplace. Gamers can purchase NFTs from the MetagamZ metaverse in exchange for land, advertising spaces, buildings, and other items, as well as trade NFTs from the metaverse's games. MetagamZ NFT also enables virtual reality (VR) developers and gamers to build and exchange their own unique digital goods (collections and products). MetagamZ land and advertising screens, for example. MetagamZ is attempting to promote NFT development and trade as a basic component of the P2E economy, as smaller game producers and gamers are in a far better financial position with P2E games.

In the next few years, the gaming industry is predicted to grow at such a rapid pace that it will approach 3 billion users worldwide. It also predicts an 8% increase in market revenue every decade, amounting to $200 billion by 2023 if current trends hold. Gaming is a vast and fast-growing industry with no geographical or international boundaries. The top 100 publicly traded firms produced over $166 billion in revenue in 2020, accounting for almost 94% of total revenue (with advertising accounting for a significant portion of the remainder). Tencent earned nearly all of that money last year, with an astounding 34 percent increase over 2019's statistics combined; about 10 billion more than Sony, the world's second-largest game publisher.

MetagamZ aims to Become the go-to GameFi ecosystem of Web3.0

GameFi and P2E will be at the forefront of the gaming business in the not-too-distant future, and VR will add a more immersive and engaging element to the experience. The Gaming Metaverse, or MetagamZ, is an immersive Virtual World where game creators may create and launch games with a range of value-added DeFi features that increase community value by making it more decentralized, transparent, and user-focused. Investors and token holders benefit from virtual land ownership, leasing, and advertising, while players can earn NFTs and rewards by playing their favorite games in the metaverse.

MetagamZ aspires to create a Virtual GameFi ecosystem that connects the whole crypto gaming industry, including game creators, publishers, gamers, and brands, in a comprehensive, immersive, efficient, and effective manner. Developers and players can launch decentralised games within the ecosystem, and players can play games and earn revenue and assets (NFTs), with brands being given the ability to market and get exposure for their products and services by creating their own VR experiences and games packaged in the form of gaming districts, buildings, and zones.

Crypto aficionados are no longer the only ones that use NFTs, blockchain games, and crypto payments. They're all now available as part of a burgeoning metaverse. Large IT companies are seeking to chart the way for the future. The blockchain sector's decentralized character, on the other hand, allows smaller firms like MetagamZ to participate in the metaverse's development. The launchpad and incubator programme at MetagamZ is a blockchain-focused gaming assistance programme. It gives game developers and publishers access to money, community, and development resources (particularly small and medium-sized businesses). MetagamZ has a robust incubation and acceleration framework in place to help blockchain gaming grow and gain traction. Furthermore, the MetagamZ Launchpad and Incubator will place a strong emphasis on compliance, with a full Know Your Customer (KYC) solution and a single sign-on (SSO) profile enabling players to access all games in the metaverse.

Participants in MetagamZ do not need permission or cooperation from anyone in the existing ecosystem, and they are not restricted financially while playing or starting to play. Some of the games are free to play, allowing gamers from all over the world to take part in the ecosystem without having to pay anything. Users only need to link their Avalanche compatible wallets before starting the game and enjoying the MetagamZ experience, which is the most important component. The majority of the games on MetagamZ will be Play-To-Earn, whether generated in-house or by other game producers.

In addition to games and social media, the metaverse will incorporate economies, digital identities, and other uses. User-created valuable goods and currencies continue to contribute to the creation of a unified metaverse today. All of these qualities suggest that blockchain has the potential to be the technology's driving force. Because of their focus on 3D virtual reality, video games today deliver the closest metaverse experience. This isn't only because they're three-dimensional. Video games increasingly offer services and features that go beyond the realm of gaming. Roblox is also used to host virtual events such as concerts and get-togethers. Players don't only play the game anymore; they use it in "cyberspace" for a variety of purposes and parts of their lives.

