Conviva Announces 7% Year-Over-Year Growth in Global Streaming Hours in Q4 2021
In the Chinese TV streaming devices, in addition to mainstream TV manufacturers such as TCL and Hisense, the development of Dangbei is the most prominent.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After experience double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2021, the global streaming market ended the year with only modest growth. According to Conviva’s latest Fouth Q4 2021 Streaming Report, global streaming time increased by 7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compares to the same period in2020. The fastest year-over-year growth in watch time was in less mature streaming markets such as South America(+61%), Oceania (+54%) and Africa (+51%). Meanwhile, Europe (+20%), Asia (+5%) and North America (+1%) are the more mature streaming markets with slower growth.
Large-screen terminals remain the primary traffic location, with 76% share of viewing hours
In all regions worldwide, the majority of viewing hours for streaming (76%) occurred on the big screen, with big screen endpoints including connected TV (CTV) devices and smart TVs. This is followed by mobile devices (11%), PCs (8%), tablets (5%) and other (1%). In all regions except Asia, large-screen terminals have more than 50% of the participation share. In North America, the share of large-screen terminal viewing hours even reached 83%. In Europe, large-screen terminals have 68% of the viewing share, and South America also prefers large screens, occupying 70% of the market share. It is worth noting that large and super large screens are a highlight in Asia, as the market share of large and super large screen TVs is growing rapidly in China in 2021.
Among the viewing hours of large-screen streaming devices, smart TVs maintained rapid growth with a 37% increase, with Android TV-equipped smart TVs up 42% year-on-year, and LG and Samsung TVs up 36% and 27% respectively. The share of connected TV devices such as TV boxes/Sticks declined for the first time ever, down 2% year-on-year. Of the many foreign OTT providers, only Roku grew, with Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV down 1% and 7%, respectively.
