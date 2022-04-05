Daicel Miraizu joins BuyChemJapan
Daicel Miraizu has entered into a product promotion partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation, the Japan-based operators of an online chemical marketplaceOSAKA, OSAKA, JAPAN, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Daicel Miraizu (President: Yamakado Seiji) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies working with the chemical marketplace “BuyChemJapan”, a marketplace created and operated by the Osaka, Japan headquartered BuyChemJapan Corporation. (President: Masa Oguchi).
Daicel Miraizu started in 2020 with the integration of three Daicel Group companies (Daicel Polymer Co., Ltd., Daicel FineChem Co., Ltd., and Daicel Value Coating Co., Ltd.) and focuses on the manufacture and sale of resin compounds, cellulosic resins, and "CELPURGE", a purging material for injection molding machines (plastic purging agent). “CELPURGE” boasts the second largest market share in Japan and has been recognized for its high performance cleaning and its ability for improving production efficiency and reducing industrial waste through its self-discharge. Daicel Miraizu has an over 20-year sales record throughout Asia (including South Korea, Taiwan, and China)
Under this new agreement, buyers around the world can connect with Daicel Miraizu and its products through BuyChemJapan.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun operating under the umbrella of BCJ, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come. The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers.
Buyers can...
● Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
● Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
● Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
● Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (in development).
● Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
● Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers. If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you! BuyChemJapan.com is online now and you can open up a free account by going to BuyChemJapan.com and following the sign-up process - a video which explains how to sign-up can be found here. If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you!
