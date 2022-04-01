Youth and policy makers join forces in pandemic recovery efforts

The conference is the culmination of 18 months of youth-led research under UNESCO’s “Youth As Researchers on COVID-19” initiative, which has been dedicated to the impact of the pandemic on young people’s well-being, learning, rights, action and use of technology. Launched in 2020, it is the largest youth-led capacity building project in response to COVID-19 in the world. It has engaged 270 young people – from over 70 countries – as youth researchers, and 10,000 in efforts to support 34 global, regional and national research teams. The participants in the initiative believe that through research, youth can become change-makers.

Given the overwhelming support and interest in the initiative, UNESCO will establish an annual Youth As Researchers platform focusing on key issues identified by young women and men to ensure that their voice is heard in policy development and implementation.

With youth civic space and participation shrinking in many countries, this is critical now more than ever! “It was the very first time for me that I felt my perspectives and ideas were taken into account (…). Knowing I had the space and power to lead was very empowering to me.” -- Moneera Yassien, Sudan, Youth Steering Committee

Contact Maria Kypriotou, m.kypriotou@unesco.org