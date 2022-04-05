Wikifarmer.com Reports Sunflower Oil Searches Rise by 450% Causing Olive Oil Searches to Increase in March
Searches for sunflower oil and its substitutes increase by more than 450%, mainly because of the unfortunate event of the war in Ukraine.”ATHENS, GREECE, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunflower oil searches have been booming recently, according to Wikifarmer.com, an agricultural B2B marketplace that published its research on searches conducted on its website.
More specifically, people looking to buy sunflower oil conducted more than 350,000 searches on Wikifarmer.com in March, according to the site’s executives. “ Searches for sunflower oil and its substitutes increase by more than 450%, mainly because of the unfortunate event of the war in Ukraine'' says Ilias Sousis, CEO and Co-founder of Wikifarmer. He adds, “Russia and Ukraine are the main producers of sunflower oil, so this has disrupted the market and led agrifood buyers to search for alternative sources or for substitute products.”
Indeed, apart from increases in sunflower oil, people visiting the platform have increased their searches for products that can substitute sunflower oil, as not only supply went down, but also prices skyrocketed in the last month. More specifically, people started looking more for corn oil (278% increase in searches), soybean oil ( 540% increase in searches), and Pomace olive oil ( 280% in searches). Another interesting element is the increase of 25% in searches for EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil) as a lot of businesses have started looking for more premium alternatives of sunflower oil or might expect an increase in the price of olive oil as well as a result of the war. Olive oil still remains the top searched term in the Oil category on Wikifarmer.com.
About Wikifarmer:
Wikifarmer is a platform that allows farmers to access free knowledge on agricultural best practices and provides them with the opportunity to sell their products directly to businesses, helping them minimize or surpass the large number of intermediaries that currently exist. It was named the Wikipedia of farming by the F.A.O. of the UN. Its aim is to become the go-to destination for people seeking to purchase agricultural products globally.
