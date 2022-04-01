Notorious Trainer Bob Baffert Denied Stay by Court of Appeals Preventing Participation in 148th Kentucky Derby
The horses and the Triple Crown are better off without Bob Baffert.”FRANKFORT , KENTUCKY, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the news of Kentucky Appellate Court Judge Allison Jones' ruling denying notorious trainer Bob Baffert an emergency stay is breaking, Animal Wellness Action Action executive director Marty Irby issued the following statement:
“We applaud Judge Allison Jones for upholding the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s suspension of notorious trainer Bob Baffert that will prevent him from running horses at the 148th Kentucky Derby next month. Baffert's flagrant disregard for the rules of horse racing has resulted in this long overdue consequence, and we hope this decision will help lift the cloud of darkness that's loomed over the grounds of Churchill Downs in Louisville for the past several years.
“American horse racing has been plagued by Baffert’s scandals time and time again, and while justice in the tragic life and death of Medina Spirit may never be fully served, we're glad to see Baffert reap what he's sown just like Lance Armstrong and other cheaters in the world of sports. The horses and the Triple Crown are better off without Bob Baffert."
Today's decision represents the fourth consecutive loss Baffert has suffered in the case of Medina Spirit this year with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's (KHRC) original ruling that stripped Baffert of the 2021 Kentucky Derby title, Baffert's loss in the KHRC appeal, and loss in the lower Kentucky Court last month.
Animal Wellness Action led the charge on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) in the animal protection space working with coalition partners such as The Jockey Club, NYRA, The Breeders’ Cup, Water, Hay, Oats Alliance, and Stronach Group, and Irby testified before Congress at the 2020 hearing on the legislation. Yesterday the group weighed in on the Texas court's decision to uphold the HISA.
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
