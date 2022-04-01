TRAINER TALK WITH SHARON OGG
Trainer Talks – featuring CG Trainer Sharon OggAUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES , April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today on Trainer Talks, we get to hear from a very special guest, CG Trainer Sharon Ogg. From working at a corporate fitness center to becoming a CG Trainer, Sharon shares how CG helped transform her life and her relationships, what keeps her motivated every day to continue, and what she loves most about the community CG has created in northwest Houston.
Before Sharon started at CG, she managed a corporate fitness center for an oil and gas company in Houston. She was accustomed to being inside four walls and training a small group at the same people. When Sharon started to think she might be ready for a change, she ran into CG Trainer Roy Davis, who introduced her to the opportunity at CG. At the time, CG was “extremely out of her comfort zone” becuase it presented an opportunity to train much larger groups of people in an outdoor setting.
Sharon was looking for something more flexible and always felt the desire to help her community. In February of 2015, she took a leap of faith and joined the CG family which she said checked all of the boxes of what she was looking for. In her own words, “coming to CG was everything I could’ve prayed for and asked for.”
Little did Sharon know that CG would bring more changes in her life than she expected. One day, a camper named Nathan, who was in the oil and gas industry at the time, decided to attend one of her workout sessions. He was her very first BOLD camper and is now her husband and partner at CG. Sharon and Nathan own the business together and are both CG Trainers. “Nathan motivates me every day and we share everything at CG 50/50.”
We asked Sharon what she believes makes CG different from the rest. “Nothing compares to being at CG because we bring groups of people together with different backgrounds and different opinions. Campers bring all levels of abilities, limitations, previous injuries, and even medical conditions. This callenges us to be the most creative and safest trainers possible.”
Sharon is a lifetime learner who learns through experiences and has been in the fitness industry for over 20 years. Her drive and commitment is fueled by her campers and she is so grateful for the community she’s helped create. “Every single day as a CG Trainer, every single new Camper, every single new story is an opportunity to grow and be better,” she said.
Sharon is a prime example of the families Camp Gladiator can create. Her motivating story and selflessness inspires us every day to be the best community we can be. We are extremely fortunate to have Sharon in our CG family! If you are interested in stepping out of your comfort zone and becoming a Trainer with CG, you can learn more at campgladiator.com/learn-more. If you’re considering becoming a Camper to train with Sharon or our other highly qualified trainers in a location near you, visit campgladiator.com/locations.
