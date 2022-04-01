CLOUD-BASED ASSET MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE BLUETALLY UNVEILS POWERFUL NEW FEATURES
EINPresswire.com/ -- In this fast-paced digital world, keeping track of your assets can be incredibly challenging. BlueTally is the innovative platform designed to help organizations quickly and easily manage everything in one simple place. Now, the forward-thinking company is excited to announce the ability to synchronize with Microsoft Active Directory and Okta, alongside a powerful API that lets users integrate the system into their existing workflows.
From smartphones and laptops to tools and equipment, keeping track of important assets can be an incredibly time-consuming and challenging task. BlueTally is the all-in-one solution designed to let users manage every item in their inventory, including current location, which employee has it, current condition, maintenance records, audits, and warranty information.
This comprehensive platform ensures users can ditch their multiple spreadsheets, allowing them to save time and enhance efficiency. Now, the innovative company has launched a host of powerful new features. The first is the ability to synchronize BlueTally with Microsoft Active Directory and Okta, helping to save users even more time by removing the need to manually add or remove employees. The second new feature is the ability to integrate the BlueTally software into existing workflows and systems, helping to maximize its efficiency.
Speaking on the launch of the new features, the marketing team at BlueTally added, “Since our launch, we have always strived to give our users a platform that helps to save them time, money, and hassle, allowing them to focus on what really matters.
These new features help to take that further, allowing users to enhance their efficiency and ensure that they always know exactly where their assets are, which employees are using them, and their current condition.”
For more information on BlueTally and to discover more about this app, www.bluetallyapp.com.
