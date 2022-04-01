Announcing the New Face of ICOLORS Lenses in the Arab World
EINPresswire.com/ -- Al-Arfaj Company announced the new face of the ICOLORS lenses promotional campaigns; a product that has been very popular since its launch in its early stages in the Arab and GCC markets.
The announcement was made, during a promotional event organized by Hubplus Events at Hilton Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the event, famous Saudi fashion designer Mrs. Alanoud Badr, owner of the well-known brand “Lady Fozaza”, was introduced as the new face for the lenses, in the midst of a remarkable presence of high-profile individuals and those interested in the world of beauty and cosmetics.
Alanoud Badr is a key influencer and an icon in the field of fashion in the Arab world and globally as well. She made a mark in the field of fashion and ready-made clothes, and she won many awards. The Best Local Fashion Designer, according to the Italian Magazine “Grazia”, has hundreds of thousands of followers on her Instagram. Having studied in Paris and USA, choosing Alanoud as the new face of ICOLORS lenses is a top-notch promotional addition to the products due to her wide popularity in the world of fashion.
Mr. Mohamed Essam (one of the owners of the brand) said that ICOLORS lenses are designed according to the highest standards of lens manufacturing and help retain moisture and provide a comfortable fit. He explained that the lenses have an ultra-smooth surface, which helps avoid the feeling of eye fatigue or irritation. He added that the Company takes into account the highest standards of eye safety in its products and adds an aesthetic touch that increases its comfort and beauty. He also pointed out that the Company is keen to provide charming and different colors to cater for all tastes.
About Al Arfaj CIC
Al Arfaj Commercial & Imports Company (Al Arfaj CIC) is a specialized ambitious group operating as a leading family distributor and commission agent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In addition, the company is an importer and distributer of various cosmetic, nutritional, and medical products for which Al Arfaj has gained recognition and secured exclusive distributorship agreements with a number of well-known and widely - renowned international companies worldwide. For more information, go to https://icolorslenses.com/.
Media Contact
Hubplus Events
Rabie Malek El Aawar
Marketing & Social Media Specialist
+971 4 299 9398
rabie@hubplus-event.com
