Statement from Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson

CANADA, April 1 - Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson issued the following statement on Commanding Officer of Prince Edward Island (L Division) Chief Superintendent Jennifer Ebert’s service to the province:

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Jennifer for the leadership, dedication and collaboration she has encouraged during her tenure here in Prince Edward Island as Commanding Officer (CO) for the last five years, and as a seasoned member of the RCMP who has worked in several provinces and territories.

Since taking on the mantle as CO, Jennifer has continued to advance and adapt public safety efforts to keep our Island communities safe and secure. From building relationships at the community level to tackling difficult and dangerous criminal activities, Jennifer has led L Division with honour and professionalism.

On behalf of all Islanders, I wish Jennifer great success in her new role with B Division. Our friends in Newfoundland and Labrador are gaining an incredible addition for their provincial police services.

I would also like to welcome Superintendent Kevin Lewis, Criminal Operations Officer, as acting Commanding Officer for the Island. I have no doubt that Kevin will continue the important work of keeping residents of our Island safe.”  

Media contact: Vicki Tse Senior Communications Officer Justice and Public Safety vickitse@gov.pe.ca 

