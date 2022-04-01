Route 4025 Iams Station Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 4025 (Iams Station Road) located in Morris Township, Greene County. The closure will be located between Route 4023 (McCollough Road) and Route 18. The closure will begin Wednesday, April 6 and is anticipated to reopen on Friday, June 17, weather permitting.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4029 (WW Railroad Road) and Route 18.

PennDOT Department Force Bridge Crews will be performing the work.

