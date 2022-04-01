Notice of Request for Applicants - Air Quality Community Partnership

DOEE seeks one, or at most two, grantee(s) to (1) plan and implement workshops that will educate residents on the science of air pollution and the laws and regulations that allow DOEE to protect people from harmful emissions; (2) recruit participants, particularly those who have been historically overburdened by air pollution, to provide informed input on draft proposed District air quality regulations; and (3) support at least one creative event in partnership with DOEE, community organizations, and other groups as necessary to draw more community connections between Air Quality and other District initiatives such as, Sustainable DC 2.0 and Clean Energy DC. The amount available for the project is approximately $55,137.

Beginning March 25, 2022, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA# 2022-2116-AQD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is April 25, 2022. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].