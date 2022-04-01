Notice of Request for Applicants - Green Stormwater Infrastructure Signage Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to implement a comprehensive planning and design process for identification and interpretative signage, and produce designs and specifications, for the District’s green stormwater infrastructure (GSI). The grantee will also test prototypes and develop a user’s manual of signage for future fabrication and installation.

A program to develop signage is essential for public education, awareness, identification, and maintenance, in order to build support for, and ensure the stewardship of, these public assets.

The amount available for the project is approximately $300,000.

Beginning 4/1/2022, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments section below. Select the Resources tab.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2206-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is 5/06/2022, at 11:59 pm. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants: