North Dakota Insurance Department releases auto insurance survey

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Insurance Department has released the results of an annual survey of the cost comparison of auto insurance in North Dakota.

20 auto insurance companies were invited to participate in the survey. The companies in the survey sell more than 80 percent of the auto insurance purchased in the state. The list of participating companies is not an endorsement or recommendation by the department but was chosen based on the volume of business in North Dakota.

“The survey is another reminder of the importance of meeting with your insurance agent, discussing your coverage, comparing rates, and finding the right coverage for you and/or your family,” said Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread. “We encourage you to conduct these reviews on an annual basis to make sure you have the coverage you expect, should something happen.”

The survey asked companies to report on prices for 12 different scenarios of fictional North Dakotans and what the price of insurance would be in different parts of the state. The price of insurance varies by each insurer’s evaluation of a driver’s riskiness. Factors include age, sex, marital status, credit score, use of vehicle, driving record, and more.

The survey is available here.

Drivers in the state who are unable to purchase insurance in the open market may be eligible for the “assigned risk” plan. The plan is designed to make insurance available for any driver who wants to buy it, regardless of their driving record. Details are available at www.aipso.com/nd.