Wildlife Agency’s Fishing Education Team Announces April Classes in Western NC

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (April 1, 2022) – The western North Carolina-based fishing education staff of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced the April class schedule. Several family-friendly options are available to accommodate spring break schedules.

Classes are open to the public and are typically free of charge. Details about each class are available on the online program calendar.

April schedule:

  • April 5On the Water: Little River, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
  • April 7 – 8:  Women’s Fly Fishing School, Day 1: Lake Imaging, 9 a.m. – noon. Day 2:  Little River, 9 a.m. – noon.  Ages 12 and older.
  • April 16Gone Fishin’, Marion Fish State Fish Hatchery, 10 a.m. – noon. All ages.
  • April 20Introduction to Fly Fishing, Marion State Fish Hatchery, 10 a.m. – noon.  Ages 12 and older.
  • April 21 – 22: Fly Fishing School, Day 1: Lake Imaging, 9 a.m. – noon. Day 2:  Little River, 9 a.m. – noon.  Ages 12 and older.
  • April 30: Gone Fishin’ Waynesville, call 828-329-3472 for times & to register. All ages.

