Food Safety Testing Market to Outstrip US$ 34,142.5 million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 7.4% CAGR | The Insight Partners

Food Safety Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 34,142.5 mn by 2028. Emergence of foodborne Illness outbreaks escalates food safety testing market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Food Safety Testing Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Contaminant (Pathogens, Pesticides, Toxins, GMOs, and Others), Technology (Traditional and Rapid), and Food Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products; Dairy Products; Cereals and Grains; Processed Food; Fruits and Vegetables; and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 20,733.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34,142.5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage- Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 20,733.4 million in 2021

Market Size Value by- US$ 34,142.5 million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 148

No. Tables- 80

No. of Charts & Figures- 78

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Contaminant, Technology, and Food Type

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Food safety testing is a scientific analysis of a food product and its contents to find information about various characteristics such as physiochemical properties, composition, and structure. The information is used to determine the safety of the product for consumption. The rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses demands food safety testing for all food and beverage products to prevent health hazards, which boosts the growth of the food safety testing market.

E. Coli, campylobacter, and salmonella are among the most common foodborne pathogens that affect millions of people worldwide annually and result in fatal or severe outcomes. A few symptoms of foodborne illnesses are diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, headache, and fever. Moreover, listeria infection leads to death of newborn babies or miscarriages in pregnant women. Although the chances of this disease are relatively low, the fatality of listeria makes it one of the most serious foodborne infections. Vibrio cholera infects people through contaminated food or water. Its symptoms may include severe dehydration, profuse watery diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and could possibly result in death. Various types of seafood, millet gruel, vegetables, and rice have been implicated in cholera outbreaks. Therefore, the demand for food safety testing is increasing to prevent the incidence of foodborne illnesses.

Effect of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. As of December 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Germany, and Mexico are among the worst affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns and business shutdowns. The food & beverages is one of the significant industries facing severe disruptions such as office and factory shutdown and supply chain break, which is restraining the growth of the global Food Safety Testing market.

Based on contaminant, the food safety testing market is segmented into pathogens, pesticides, toxins, GMOs, and others. The pathogens segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the GMOs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Pathogen testing is done to eliminate or reduce the incidence of foodborne illnesses. The elimination is considered so essential that the testing process is implemented in the very step of food production to ensure food safety and sanitation. A few most common pathogens that can cause foodborne illnesses are E. coli, listeria, and salmonella. Pathogen testing can be done using traditional techniques or newer ones. The traditional techniques use conventional cell culture standards, whereas the newer techniques include laser-based or spectrometric diagnostics. Since pathogens are one of the most common reasons for foodborne illnesses, the pathogen segment holds the largest market share in the food safety testing market. Also, the market for this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growth of the food & beverages industry.

Food Safety Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the major key players operating in the global food safety testing market includes SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, TÜV SÜD, AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., TÜV NORD GROUP., Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, NEOGEN Corporation, and AsureQuality. The major players in the food safety testing market are focusing on strategies such as research and development and new product development to increase the geographical presence and consumer base globally.

