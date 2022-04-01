Operation Lone Star Continues To Save Lives, Take Drugs Off The Streets, Apprehend Traffickers

April 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star (OLS), multi-agency efforts have led to more than 225,000 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 13,027 criminal arrests — and more than 10,400 felony charges. Over 3,500 weapons and almost $30 million in currency have been seized. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 289 million lethal doses throughout the state.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

First Segment Of Texas Border Wall Nears Completion In Starr County

The State of Texas is nearing completion of the first segment of the Texas border wall in La Grulla. The wall is being constructed with 30-foot-tall bollards acquired from the federal government's abandoned border wall construction program and were sent from southern California. The Texas Facilities Commission will continue to work with their agency partners to continue construction of the first phase of the border wall in Starr County.

FOOTAGE: DPS Rescues 18-Year-Old Female Abandoned By Smuggler In Big Bend

Last week, DPS rescued an 18-year-old female migrant who was abandoned by her smuggler. She had been walking for five days with no food or water. She got to the top of a mountain and called 911, where DPS were able to locate and rescue her.

Texas DPS Air Operations Apprehend Illegal Migrants, Interdict Illegal Drugs

Earlier this week, DPS Air Operations apprehended numerous unlawful migrants traversing through unforgiving West Texas terrain and interdicted illegal drugs. DPS Air Operations are part of a state initiative that helps provide an even stronger comprehensive strategy to border security.

Operation Lone Star Elite Brush Teams Continue To Apprehend Unlawful Migrants

Earlier this week, members of the Operation Lone Star Elite Brush Teams arrested suspected criminals who were caught trespassing on private property near the Texas-Mexico border. These brush teams consist of a Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS law enforcement personnel.

Texas Army National Guard, DPS Apprehend Human Trafficker

Earlier this week, members of the Texas Army National Guard assisted in the apprehension suspected human traffickers and unlawful immigrants. A DPS trooper, joined by Guard personnel, performed a traffic stop after a vehicle ran a stop sign near the Texas-Mexico border. The driver of the vehicle, a U.S. citizen, had recently been released from jail and was on bond for illegal drug-smuggling. During the traffic stop, three additional passengers were identified as having likely crossed the border illegally.

VIDEO: DPS Assists Border Patrol With Saving Life Of Abandoned Migrant

Earlier this week, DPS assist Border Patrol in a vehicle pursuit of a suspected smuggler. During the pursuit, the vehicle being pursued crash and caught fire. The smuggler fled, leaving behind a female migrant trapped inside the vehicle. DPS Sgt. Genaro Hinojosa sprang into action, breaking a window of the burning car and removing the female migrant who was being smuggled inside a duffle bag, and saving her life.

Texas Army National Guard Works With Border Patrol To Apprehend 16 Unaccompanied Males

A group of 16 unaccompanied males wearing camouflage, military clothing and carpeted boots, to avoid leaving footprints, were apprehended by Texas Army National Guard soldiers and partner agencies earlier this week. The Guard personnel tracked the individuals in thick vegetation near the Texas-Mexico border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection aerial units also detected the individuals from above, then directed the on-the-ground apprehension.

WATCH: DPS on Reversing Title 42: 'We're Going To See Complete Chaos'

Lt. Christopher Olivarez of DPS shared his thoughts on the Biden administration's move to reverse Title 42 with Maria Bartiromo.

Joint Texas Army National Guard, DPS Operation Incorporates Tracking Dogs To Disrupt Criminal Activity

Members of the Texas Army National Guard joined a new border operation incorporating tracking dogs to disrupt criminal activity. The joint interagency mission combines DPS and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and incorporates U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s aerial assets. The Guard personnel patrolls on-foot alongside the tracking dogs as well as mounted horse patrols.