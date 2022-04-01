Home Decor Market Expected to Reach $838.6 Billion by 2027—Allied Market Research
home decor products such as rough textile and carpet have significantly contributed toward the growth of the global marketPORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220U, UNITED STATE, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in urbanized population in emerging economies coupled with increase in expenditure on home decor products such as rough textile and carpet have significantly contributed toward the growth of the global market. According to the global home decor market analysis, the floor covering segment generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for stylish floor covering products among consumers. In addition, increase in popularity of home decor products coupled with rise in demand for various designs & customization positively impact the growth of the global home decor market.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Home Decor Market by Product Type, Income Group, Price Point, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global home décor market was valued at $616.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $838.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the floor coverings segment accounted for significant revenue share in the total global home decor market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period. North America is one of the prominent regions, which accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.
The global home décor market has witnessed significant growth over the years, and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that market players are focusing on developing eco-friendly products, owing to rise in environment awareness.
Ask for sample copy of this report :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/751
Impact and growth of the global Home décor market”
“Rise in urbanized population in emerging economies coupled with increase in expenditure on home decor products such as rough textile and carpet have significantly contributed toward the growth of the global market. According to the global home décor market analysis, the floor covering segment generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for stylish floor covering products among consumers. In addition, increase in popularity of home décor products coupled with rise in demand for various designs & customization positively impact the growth of the global home décor market”
Lucrative opportunities of home decor industry.
The floor covering segment occupied the largest share in the overall home décor market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, owing to the wide adoption of floor coverings, globally. In addition, surge in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers toward consumer-friendly home décor products are anticipated to boost the demand for home décor products. However, availability of low-quality and counterfeit products and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used to manufacture these products restrain the market growth. Conversely, surge in demand for trendy and unique furniture is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the home decor industry.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/751?reqfor=covid
The key players profiled in this report include :-
Inter IKEA Systems BV
Forbo International SA
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
Mannington Mills Inc.
Mohawk Industries Inc.
Shaw Industries Group, Inc.
Herman Miller Inc.
Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.
Kimball International
Duresta Upholstery Ltd.
Key Findings Of The Study :-
On the basis of product type, the furniture segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
In 2019, by distribution channel, the specialty stores segment garnered around half of the global market share.
In 2019, by price point, the mass segment held the highest share, and is expected to growth at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period
Higher income group segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for significant home decor market share, globally.
In 2019, China was the most prominent market in the Asia-Pacific region, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.
North America was the dominant region in 2019, accounting for more the one-third of the global home decor market share.
Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8e36a27bd337a2cdc6e36e80faee267c
Segments Covered in the Report :-
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
E-commerce
Others
By Income Group
LOWER-MIDDLE INCOME
UPPER-MIDDLE INCOME
HIGHER INCOME
By Product Type
Home textile
Rugs textiles
Bath Textiles
Bed Textiles
Kitchen & Dining Textiles
Living Room Textiles
Floor covering
Tiles
Wood & Laminate
Vinyl & Rubber
Carpets & Rugs
Others
Furniture
Kitchen
Living and Bedroom
Bathroom
Outdoor
Lighting
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
UAE
Rest of LAMEA
BY PRICE
Premium
Mass
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
Q1. What will be Home Decor Market growth in 2027?
Q2. What is the CAGR of Home Decor Market?
Q3. What is the Home Decor Market effecting factor?
Q4. What are the key trends in the Home Decor Market?
Q5. What are the segments of Home Decor Market?
Similar Report :-
Bean Bag Loungers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bean-bag-loungers-market-A10173
Bottled Air Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bottled-air-market
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn