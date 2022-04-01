Submit Release
Lower House Speaker Holds Talks with Azerbaijani Official

MOROCCO, April 1 - The Speaker of the House of Representatives (lower house), Rachid Talbi Alami, on Thursday held talks with the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, currently visiting the Kingdom.

During this meeting, Talbi Alami welcomed the level of good relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Azerbaijan in various fields, reviewing the Kingdom's achievements in the field of human rights and transitional justice, said a statement released by Morocco's lower house.

Talbi Alami also informed the Azerbaijani official of his House's powers at the levels of legislation and public policy monitoring and evaluation, and its relationship with other institutions in accordance with the 2011 Constitution.

Regarding the issue of Morocco's territorial integrity, Talbi Alami highlighted the positive and consistent position of Azerbaijan regarding the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

For her part, Aliyeva explained the roles and responsibilities of the Ombudsman, providing the Moroccan official with a copy of the latest report on human rights of this institution.

Aliyeva took part, on March 29 and 30, in a meeting of the members of the Association of Ombudsmen of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held at the headquarters of the Ombudsman Institution in Rabat.

MAP 31 March 2022

