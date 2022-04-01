U.S. & Canada Value Added Deli and Produce Market Witnessed To Flourish the size of $20,372.9 million by 2027

US & Canada Value Added Deli and Produce

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. & Canada Value Added Deli and Produce Market by Type, Sales Channel and Country: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027”. The U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market size was valued at $12,823.8 million in 2019, and is expected to reach the market size of $20,372.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021-2027. The ready-to-eat salad segment was the most prominent segment in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the majority of value share in 2019, and is estimated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

A delicatessen store or a deli store is referred to a retail establishment, which offers ready-to-eat items to customers. Ready to eat products can be consumed at outlet itself or can be taken away for consuming later. Produce is used as a generalized term for fresh fruits and vegetables in the U.S. and Canada.

The growth of the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market can be attributed to the convenience such food offers. These food products are ready-to-eat and do not require time and effort for preparation. Moreover, superstores, clubs, and grocery stores are the major retail formats preferred by consumers to procure daily eatables. Furthermore, rapidly developing retail infrastructure and surge in adoption of veganism has also driven the sales of U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market. Other factors contributing toward the market growth include surge in adoption of healthy snacking habit among millennials and changes in lifestyle of people leading to less time for cooking or preparing food. However, high price of value-added deli and produce acts as a major restraint of the market. Conversely, increase in adoption of organic fruits and vegetables among buyers is expected to provide potential opportunities for the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market growth.

Based on the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market analysis by type, the ready to eat salads segment was the largest revenue generator in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rise in adoption of good-for-you food such as salads and greens among consumers. Furthermore, increase in concerns about appearance coupled with rise in health consciousness has encouraged people to adopt various forms of diets, which include green leafy vegetables and different salads. This alongside the convenience offered by packaged or ready-to-eat salads makes it a popular choice among the health conscious population.

Based on the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market forecast by sales channel, the grocery stores segment garnered majority of the share in 2019, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that grocery stores are conveniently located and eatables are available in reasonable prices. However, the superstores segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

By country, the U.S. was the dominant market, contributing the largest market share in the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market. The growth is attributed to higher awareness about the benefits of balanced nutrition among the populace in this country. Moreover, higher disposable income coupled with increase in work hours has encouraged people to invest in value added deli and produce.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market opportunities.

The major countries in South America along with U.S. are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

The key player in the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce industry profiled in the report are Bonduelle, Bridgford Food Corporation, Bright farms, Calavo Growers, Inc, Dole Food Company, Dutchman's Store, Fresh Express, Freshway Foods, Mann Packing Co., Inc., Sunripe Freshmarket, and Taylor Farms.

