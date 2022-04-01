VN, Thailand should work together in post-pandemic recovery: PM

VIETNAM, April 1 - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) receives Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Nikorndej Balankura in Hà Nội on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception for the Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Nikorndej Balankura in Hà Nội on Thursday.

At the meeting, the PM underlined the need for Việt Nam and Thailand to work together in post-pandemic recovery and socio-economic development, especially in strengthening economic connectivity and supply chains.

Pleased with the Việt Nam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership, PM Chính said that the two countries should strengthen cooperation by increasing meetings and upholding bilateral cooperation, especially the joint cabinet meeting and the joint committee on bilateral cooperation.

He suggested the two countries minimise trade barriers to raise two-way trade to US$25 billion as soon as possible.

The PM proposed Thailand increase imports of Vietnamese products with Thai distributors serving as a bridge to bring Vietnamese goods to Thai consumers.

He affirmed that Việt Nam welcomes, encourages and creates optimal conditions for Thai enterprises to invest in the fields where Thailand has advantages.

Việt Nam holds potential in tourism, garment and textiles, cosmetics, food, agriculture, machinery, equipment and component manufacturing.

The Government leader also highlighted the need for both sides to speed up recognition of each other’s COVID-19 vaccine passports while resuming commercial flights.

He pledged that Việt Nam would continue to coordinate closely with Thailand to ensure the success of the APEC Year Thailand 2022.

Nikorndej praised Việt Nam’s COVID-19 control and socio-economic recovery and development achievements.

He vowed to work hard to contribute to developing the friendship and enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries, including increasing two-way trade.

The diplomat said that Thailand had set up a Thai Business Council in Việt Nam on trade and investment between the two countries. Thailand will open a project on sustainable community development in Thái Nguyên and Bến Tre provinces, improving the life quality of residents.

The ambassador spoke highly of Việt Nam’s preparations for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games, adding that Thailand would contribute to the event’s success.

The two nations should strengthen coordination in sub-regional cooperation and at international and regional forums, especially within the Associations of Southeast Asian Nations and the United Nations.

Nikorndej conveyed Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s invitations to the Vietnamese PM to visit Thailand and to senior leaders of Việt Nam to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting hosted by Thailand in late 2022.

PM Chính sent an invitation to Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to visit Việt Nam. — VNS