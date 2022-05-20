Dr. Ono Alex-Ohunyon Opens Gentle Procedures Circumcision Clinic in Southeast, NSW
Gentle Procedures Southeast Now Offering The Virtually Painless Pollock Technique™ Circumcision in The Southern Highlands and Wollongong up to to Jervis Bay
Our modern methods allow for a quick and virtually painless circumcision procedure for babies, boys, teens and adult men.”BOWRAL, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gentle Procedures Southeast clinic in Bowral, NSW offers circumcision for babies, boys, teens and adult men with the Pollock Technique™ and Shang Ring circumcision methods. Parents undertake a circumcision procedure for their son in order to fulfill cultural and religious traditions, as well as to seek improved health outcomes for their children. There are many potential benefits from baby circumcision such as improved genital hygiene, reduced risk of urinary tract and bladder infections, reduced risk of penile or prostate cancer and more.
— Dr. Ono Alex-Ohunyon
NSW hospitals do not routinely offer baby circumcision for newborns. Families that desire a circumcision performed for their infant son are generally best served by dedicated circumcision clinics like Gentle Procedures Southeast in order to get fast and convenient access to services. Gentle Procedures is one of relatively few circumcision providers in the Highlands and Wollongong that offers circumcision for all ages with no referrals required.
The focused practice at Gentle Procedures Southeast optimises the circumcision procedure as well as the overall experience. Dr. Ono Alex-Ohunyon and his team takes pride in providing personalised services and individualised care. They offer 24/7 aftercare and support after all procedures. The circumcision procedures are done quickly in a clinic setting, eliminating the need for hospital visits and general anaesthetic.
After extensive research on circumcision methods in use today in Australia and around the world, Dr. Ono Alex-Ohunyon chose to train with Dr. Neil Pollock, one of the world's foremost authorities on circumcision at his Vancouver clinic and international training centre. Dr. Pollock’s research into developing a quick and virtually pain free approach to circumcision has been recognised worldwide. Dr. Alex-Ohunyon is proud to bring Dr. Pollock’s techniques to Southeast NSW.
The Pollock Technique™ is a virtually pain-free procedure that take less than ten minutes for adults and just a few minutes for newborns. This procedure have been proven safe over the past 30 years and after more than 80,000 procedures. Gentle Procedures Southeast is often recommended by family physicians because of the speedy and relatively pain free nature of the chosen circumcision method.
Aside from circumcision, Gentle Procedures Southeast also offers penile frenulectomy and frenuloplasty - procedures that can alleviate the pain associated with a tight penile frenulum - the band of tissue connecting the glans to the shaft of the penis on its underside to men and teens boys. Penile frenulectomy can offer long term relief from the pain of an overly tight penile frenulum.
The Gentle Procedures Southeast Clinic is part of the global network of Gentle Procedures circumcision clinics, with affiliated doctors in Australia, UK, Ireland, Canada, and the USA. The globally reputed Dr. Neil Pollock is counted among the founders and board members.
Dr. Ono Alex-Ohunyon has practised medicine for over 14 years, including practising Family Medicine in Bowral. He is the Practice Principal for Walker St General Practice and Gentle Procedures Southeast. Dr. Ono Alex-Ohunyon is supported by a dedicated and highly qualified team that ensures the comfort and care of all his patients at his Bowral clinic.
Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information.
Dr. Ono Alex-Ohunyon FRACGP; MBBS; MIPH/MHM UNSW; DCH
Gentle Procedures Southeast
2 4861 3855
email us here