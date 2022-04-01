Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Announces Date for Special Election in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced a special election for the open seat in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. The election will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The Governor set the date for the special election in consultation with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

The election is being held due to the resignation of Representative Jeff Fortenberry. The Governor has received and accepted Rep. Fortenberry’s resignation, which became effective when the United States Congress adjourned on March 31, 2022.

Additional information about the upcoming special election will be available through the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website at sos.nebraska.gov.