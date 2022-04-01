Minister Bensaid Participates in Several Activities in Dubai on Sidelines of Expo 2020

MOROCCO, April 1 - Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, held bilateral talks with the Ministers of Culture of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Bensaid participated in several cultural activities within the framework of this world exhibition, along with the Minister of Culture and Youth of the United Arab Emirates, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bahrain, Ayman bin Tawfiq Al Moayyed, Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports, Hili Tropper, in the presence of the U.S. ambassador in Tel Aviv.

On this occasion, a Declaration of Culture and Sports for Peace was signed between the Kingdom of Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel.

Bensaid also received at the Moroccan pavilion of the Expo 2020 Dubai several young Moroccans residing in the United Arab Emirates who shared their ideas and presented explanations about their field of work.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister emphasized "the role played by these young people as permanent ambassadors of Morocco".

MAP 31 March 2022