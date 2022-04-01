Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market to Garner US$ 3,945.1 million, Globally, by 2027 at 10.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Potential harms in high-risk locations associated with halogenated cable materials propel the need for halogen-free cables at10.1%CAGR during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecast by Type (Screened and Non-Screened); Jacket Type (Thermoplastic and Thermoset); Insulation Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Thermoplastic Polyurethane, and Others); Application (Building & Construction, Rail Cars, Ship, Aircraft, and Others); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 1,898.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,945.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,898.7 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by US$ 3,945.1 Million by 2027

Growth rate CAGR of 10.1% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020-2027

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 234

No. Tables 111

No. of Charts & Figures 101

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type; Jacket Type; Insulation Material; Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003857/

COVID-19 effects have benefitted wireline broad line numbers for telecommunication companies in the US, including AT&T and Verizon. For instance, AT&T reported ~209,000 additional AT&T Fiber net and Verizon reported ~59,000 Fios Internet net additions during 1Q 2020. This factor is anticipated to propel the growth of the Low smoke halogen-free cable market.

The polymeric materials used earlier for enhancing the flame retardant capabilities of the cable, conversely pose severe risks of catching instantaneous fires in case of a fire break-out. These added materials emit smoke which, when exposed to fire, becomes highly toxic and corrosive. The halogens released on exposure to fire tend to react with hydrogen and form hydrogen halide.

Inquire before Buying at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003857/

Risks associated with traditional halogenated cables in buildings prone to fire hazards to contribute the low smoke halogen-free cable market growth

The polymeric materials used earlier for enhancing the flame retardant capabilities of the cable pose severe risks of catching instantaneous fires in case of a fire break-out. These added materials emit smoke which, when exposed to fire, becomes highly toxic and corrosive. The halogens released on exposure to fire tend to react with hydrogen and form hydrogen halide. Replacement of these cables with low smoke halogen-free cables have been in high demand in recent times.

Stringent fire regulations laid worldwide to drive the overall growth of the low smoke halogen-free cable market

The majority of the advanced and developing economies have laid down stringent fire regulations regarding the construction of new buildings in order to ensure safety for occupants. Governments of the countries such as the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and India have laid down stringent regulations. The regulations across the globe are anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the low smoke halogen-free cable market.

Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Jacket Type Market Insights

The global low smoke halogen-free cable market is segmented into thermoplastic and thermoset. Chlorinated thermoset jackets are widely used in industrial applications owing to their appropriate physical features as well as the capability to handle the most rigorous flame tests. LSHF does not have the long track record of performance that chlorinated thermosets possess, and there are challenges regarding the lifecycle as well as the performance of these cables.

Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BASF SE, Borealis AG, DowDuPont Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, Orbia (Mexichem Specialty Compounds), Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp are among the key players in the global Fiber Optic Components market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Order a Copy of Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2020-2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003857/

2019: BASF unveiled its plan to construct new thermoplastic polyurethanes and engineering plastics plants in Zhanjiang, China. The company is expected to invest US$ 10 billion in this project in order to contribute to the global manufacturing capacity for engineering plastics and TPU.

2019: Borealis and ADNOC have signed an MoU to search for opportunities in the polyolefin industry. Both the companies project to grow the business of Borouge. It is a joint venture formed between ADNOC and Borealis.

2019: Mexichem Specialty Compounds has established a new production line at its production facility in Melton Mowbray. Through this expansion, the production capacity would be increased by extra 10,000 tonnes annually. This additional production is directed to address their clientele's demand for low smoke halogen-free compounds.

Browse Related Reports and get a Sample copy

High-Speed Cable Market Size & Global Industry Growth by 2028 - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/high-speed-cable-market/

Insulated Wire and Cable Market 2028 By Installation, Material, Voltage, End-User, and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/insulated-wire-and-cable-market

EV Charging Cables Market Size, Share, and Analysis by 2028 - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/ev-charging-cables-market/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:



Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/low-smoke-halogen-free-cable-market

More Research: https://industrialit.com.au/author/theinsightpartners/