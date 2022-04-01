Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Type, Application, Key Players, Region-Forecasts Over 2022 - 2027

Cloud-based endpoint protection is a traditional system that is used to protect user’s endpoint devices and deliver network security services.

It includes laptops, servers, desktops, mobile devices, and technology devices, which connectthrough the internet. Cloud-based endpoint protection are held by the vendor with industries accessing it over the internet, rather than their own in-house servers. Cloud-based endpoint protection provide businesses with the security need without worrying about additional IT staff, long contracts, lengthy implementations and all the unavoidable process associated with traditional systems.

Major players analyzed in the market include Bitdefender, Cisco Systems, Inc., F-Secure Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Norton LifeLock Inc., Panda Security SL, and Sophos Ltd.

The cloud endpoint security market is witnessing a substantial growth due to the increasing deployment of various security solutions with rising security risks across several applications including BFSI, IT & telecom, and retail. The rising number of enterprise endpoints and mobile devices having access to critical enterprise data have created a huge demand for cloud endpoint protection market. Increasing trend of BYOD bring your own device such as mobile, tablets, and laptop increasing the demand for added security layer over cloud and driving the cloud endpoint protection market. However, lack of awareness about data breaches and cyberthreat concerning the data management is acting as a restraint to the cloud endpoint protection market. Contrarily, increasing digital traffic and growing demand for securing IT infrastructure in the media and entertainment vertical is expected to boost the cloud endpoint protection market in the forecasted years.

Presently, threats are increasingly coming in through various endpoints, which means centralized network protection does not go far enough. Shifting security system perimeters that lack clear definition require new layers of added security through endpoint protection. Security must maintain greater control over access points to prevent the vulnerabilities that can arise through the use of remote devices over the organizations network boosting the demand of cloud endpoint protection market in the forecast years.

Increasingly, enterprises and their employees are comprising performs to make access to data more fluid and agile. In addition, increasing demand for BYOD policies among carious IT & Telecom industry, cloud endpoint protection solution is essential to protect mobile devices from multiple endpoint vulnerabilities. In addition, more number of employees are working remotely and connecting to Wi-Fi networks or internet for work, therefore increasing demand of cloud endpoint protection solution across the globe.

